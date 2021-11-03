MacBook's shipment is estimated at 6.5 million units in the third quarter of 2021, but Apple still lags behind other laptop makers, such as Lenovo, HP, and Dell.

MacBook Shipment Estimated at 6.5 Million Units

As per the news story of Apple Insider, the Cupertino giant was able to expand its laptop market share as the demand for the MacBook saw a favorable increase.

That said, the shipments of Apple's MacBook rose by at least 10% in 2021 compared to the performance on the same date last year.

The latest data regarding the MacBook shipments of the Cupertino tech giant came from the estimates of a research firm known as Strategy Analytics.

Apple Still Behind Lenovo, HP, Dell

It is to note that the study did not only focus on Apple's shipments. Instead, it further looked into the estimated performance of other laptop makers.

As such, the study showed that the increase in shipments for 2021 helped the iPhone maker get 10% of the slice of the pie from the laptop market.

Nevertheless, despite the increase of Apple in the notebook market share, the MacBook maker still sits at the fourth spot, lagging behind other competitors, namely Lenovo, HP, and Dell.

However, Apple was able to outperform another famous laptop brand, Asus, which only got the fifth spot with 5.1 million shipments in Q3.

Lenovo No. 1

The shipment estimates of Strategy Analytics further showed that Lenovo reigns as the top laptop brand for already four consecutive quarters, at least in terms of shipment.

The Chinese tech firm, Lenovo, shipped an estimated 15.3 million notebooks, grabbing 23% of the laptop market share.

On the other hand, HP grabs the second spot with 14.3 million shipments, whereas Dell shipped 12.2 million units.

That said, the three laptop makers, Lenovo, HP, and Dell, significantly trampled Apple from the notebook market share.

Shipment Estimates

Apple Insider went on to add in the same report that firms like Strategy Analytics do not base their shipment data directly on the actual figures of the MacBook maker. Thus, the estimates provided in the research were independent figures only.

That said, Apple execs have previously dismissed such data, claiming that it is largely incorrect.

Apple MacBooks

Recently, Apple unveiled more MacBook models into its Pro lineup, including 14-inch and 16-inch sized variants.

On top of that, the Cupertino giant also introduced beastly-powered chips for the MacBook Pro in the flesh of M1X and M1 Max.

What's more, the new MacBook Pros revived the ports that Apple removed in 2016, including the HDMI port, MagSafe port, SD Card reader, as well as headphone jack.

