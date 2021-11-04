Windows 11 just seems to keep running into problems early in its life cycle.

WindowsCentral reports that certain apps on the new Microsoft OS are having problems launching--even something as simple as Snipping Tool. The other affected apps include Voice Typing, Touch Keyboard, and the built-in Emoji Panel.

A few details from Microsoft regarding the problems indicate that these have been happening since Nov. 1. That's because the built-in apps are apparently linked to an expired Microsoft Digital Certificate, which expired a day earlier on Oct. 31.

As previously mentioned, the affected apps are as follows:

Snipping Tool, Voice Typing, Emoji Panel, and Touch Keyboard

Input Method User Interface or the IME UI

Getting Started and Tips buttons

Accounts page and the Settings app landing page

However, Windows 11 update KB006746 claims to be able to fix the issues presented above, but not all of them: only the Voice Typing, Emoji Panel, and Touch Keyboard; IME UI, Getting Started, and Tips.

As for the Snipping Tool and other issues, a fix is still on the way.

Windows 11 was highly touted upon its release but since it's still early in its life cycle, people have been experiencing a lot of issues after updating to the latest OS.

One of the biggest problems involves running Windows 11 on AMD Ryzen chips. It's been observed by early adopters that devices with Ryzen CPUs experienced as much as a 15% performance dip on the new Windows, though these problems have allegedly been fixed.

How To Fix Misbehaving Built-In Apps On Windows 11

If, for some reason, you haven't updated to the latest Windows 11 build yet, there are other fixes you can try to make the built-in apps run the way they're

supposed to.

The first solution is the simplest (and often the one that often works): restart your computer, according to WindowsReport.com.

Go to the desktop. Press Alt + F4 to open Shut Down options.

Find the drop-down menu and click Restart.

Click OK to reboot your computer.

Most of the time, restarting your computer fixes a lot of software issues. That's because, at times, the device can develop what you could call "software cobwebs," writes TwoRiverComputer.

By restarting the PC, you basically give your device a clean slate because the process flushes out all temporary data that could be causing launch issues with certain apps. These cobwebs build up with constant use, and the only way to get rid of them is by performing a manual restart.

But if this fix doesn't work, then you can just run Windows update.

As mentioned earlier, Microsoft already pushed out an official fix for some of the misbehaving built-in apps with update KB006746. This update, according to ReviewGeek, is the latest one so far (it came out last Oct. 21 on all supported devices).

To perform a Windows 11 update, go to Start > Settings > Windows Update. The update, if there is any, will download and install automatically.

