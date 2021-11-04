Nintendo's most recent financial report revealed that its hardware sales for the Switch console reached almost 93 million in total. The past six months saw a surge in the gaming gadgets in the market, accounting for 8.3 million units.

Nintendo Switch Sales is Catching Up With Wii

According to a report by Nintendo Life on Thursday, Nov. 4, the console maker said that for the previous half of the year, which ended last Sept.30, the company has managed to sell 8.3 million Nintendo Switch devices.

Out of this number, 1.82 million were Switch Lite, while 6.45 million of the units were the standard variant. Despite the sudden drop in year-on-year sales, Nintendo witnessed a surprising climb in sales following the massive popularity of "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" last year.

In the same period, Nintendo has recorded a significant decline in its operating profit. From 2020's six-month time frame, the gaming firm collected $2.5 billion (291.4 billion yen) while this time, it only raked $1.9 billion (219.9 billion yen).

Furthermore, the company also took note of its net sales, which also faced problems this year. It plunged to $5.4 billion (624.5 billion yen), accounting for an 18.9% drop.

In the next few months, the hardware sales of Switch could potentially surpass what Wii has accomplished in the past.

At the moment, Wii's sales stood at 101.63 million. The next-gen console still needs less than 10 million sales to catch up with the discontinued gaming device.

Nintendo to Reduce Switch Shipment But Why?

In another report by IGN, Nintendo decided to reduce the production of Switch consoles because of the ongoing chip crisis.

Initially, the tech giant forecasted that 25.5 million units will be released this year. But since it is dealing with the semiconductor problem, it cut off its production to just 24 million units.

It's also noteworthy to see that Switch sales are chasing NES's record, which is 61.91 million sales. The new-age console is now breaking barriers across the company.

In line with Nintendo's production issues, Tech Times reported earlier this week that the company is also launching more stocks for the new OLED model, which is currently in high demand.

According to Shuntaro Furukawa, the president of the video game firm, their plans to meet the user's demand did not happen. That's why the problem with the console arose.

Most Recommended Protectors For Switch Screen

Just in time that we are talking about Nintendo Switch, it's also the best time to discuss how you can give it protection. Through a good screen protector, your Nintendo console will be free of dust, stain, and even scratches.

Tech Times listed the five choices that you can choose from when considering this accessory. Last September, we included Zagg, Ivoler, JETech, Orzly, and amFilm in our listicle.

