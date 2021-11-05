Google Pixel Fold is likely to release in 2022, contrary to earlier rumors saying that it is coming out before 2021 comes to an end. However, its cameras are reportedly a step down from the snappers of the Pixel 6 phone.

Google Pixel Fold

As per the digging of 9to5Google into the code of the Google Camera APK, the Pixel Fold now has a new moniker that goes by the codename Pipit after previously using "Passport."

The news outlet added that the previous codename of the Google foldable device was seen repeatedly in both the Google Camera app and the Android 12 Beta.

However, for still an unknown reason, the search engine giant decided to give it a new nickname, Pipit.

9to5Google further explained in the same report that codename changes are not something new with the Google team as they have done this with a previous Pixel phone after some developments occurred.

Google Pixel Fold Release 2022

The news outlet went on to find a code "isPixel2022Foldable" as it explored the Google Camera APK, which clearly suggests that the first-ever foldable phone of Google is likely to release in 2022.

According to the report by Android Central, the latest information about the Pixel Fold is parallel to the rumored release of the Android 12L in the first quarter of 2022, which is the foldable version of the mobile OS.

Google Pixel Fold Cameras: A Downgrade?

On top of that, the Google Camera APK code also revealed that the camera sensors of the upcoming Pixel Fold are a significant downgrade from the snappers of its latest flagship, the Pixel 6.

To be precise, the code suggests that the Pixel Fold is reusing a 12.2 MP camera sensor that was last seen in the aging flagship phone, the Pixel 3.

If the code is to be believed, the camera sensor of the foldable phone is far away from the impressive primary shooter of the Pixel 6 series.

What's more, the Pixel Fold is expected to also get 12MP ultrawide, but it will not feature any telephoto lens--just like the non-Pro variant of the Pixel 6.

On the other hand, the front-facing shooter of the Fold borrows the 8MP selfie cam of the Pixel 6.

Regardless of the less impressive sensors that the Pixel Fold is suggested to sport, the Tensor chip of Google could still do some software improvements to produce better photos than the Pixel 3.

