MacBook Pro redesign and MagSafe 3 are currently being criticized because of their color mismatch issue. This problem is clearly causing some complaints.

Doesn’t feel very different in regards to the ports for me. I waited long enough. 😆



MagSafe 3 has a braided cable and will hopefully be more durable then the MagSafe 2 cable. pic.twitter.com/059yejv3fo — Raffael 🦔 (@raffaeru) October 29, 2021

Consumers definitely want to have their laptop's accessories to have matching colors with their device. It would be quite annoying if the colors of their gadget and charger don't fit each other.

This issue is currently happening with the new version of the high-end MacBook Pro and MagSafe 3. Apple released the revamped model of its popular laptop together with the latest MagSafe 3.

Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro models feature multiple ways to charge, including MagSafe 3 or the trio of Thunderbolt 4 ports. #AppleEvent https://t.co/ROWCnghXt7 pic.twitter.com/YyKlCgrulb — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) October 18, 2021

"The MagSafe oddly isn't color-matched to the space grey models," said Mark Gurman, one of the reliable journalists covering stories about Apple and other giant tech creators, in his latest Twitter post.

The MagSafe oddly isn’t color matched to the space grey models pic.twitter.com/vkBol0iZBM — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 26, 2021

MacBook Pro, MagSafe 3 Color Mismatch Issue

According to MacRumors' latest report, Apple released the redesigned version of MacBook Pro in Space Gray and Silver color options.

AlsoRead: Apple ID Website Redesign Arrives! Better Version Than Recent Graphics-Heavy Design

However, the giant iPhone maker is still offering the silver-colored MagSafe 3 and Space Gray MacBook Pro, which gives it an unusual color-match setup.

Because of this, huge numbers of consumers have been sharing their disappointing experiences on various social media platforms. The color mismatch issue also happened in other Apple gadgets. These include Apple Watch Series 7.

But, there's a chance that the giant tech firm would release a new color option for MagSafe 3 to solve the issue since it is also making efforts to enhance its other products and services.

Recently, we reported that Apple's M1 Max for MacBook models received a single-threaded CPU performance enhancement. On the other hand, the iPhone maker brought back MacBook Pro's ports.

Will MagSafe 3 Have New Color Options?

As of the moment, Apple consumers are asking the giant gadget developer to offer new color options for MagSafe 3 that would fit the current MacBook Pro Space Gray version.

One of the complainers said that the color output for the Apple laptop and charger is actually "garbage." Right now, the giant iPhone maker hasn't confirmed if it will release new color options for the latest MagSafe 3.

For those who are disappointed with the color mismatch issue, the best thing you can do right now is to wait for the giant manufacturer's actual confirmations.

For more news updates about MacBook Pro and MagSafe, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: New iPhone 14 Leaks Show Apple Might Not Use 3nm Chip Fabrication Method: Why is this a Big Deal?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.