Tesla's first Canada-branded battery factory was confirmed by the mayor of Markham, Ontario, himself. Right now, Tesla is building different kinds of manufacturing facilities across the globe.

Elon Musk already has headquarters in Germany and other parts of the world, allowing Tesla to produce and develop more EVs each year.

Now, Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti said that the giant EV maker would soon start building a new battery factory in Canada. Strong evidence was already provided for the past few days, including some videos revealing that Tesla is working on some machines in Canada.

"I'm delighted to share that Tesla Canada is joining our already robust automotive and technology ecosystem by locating a manufacturing facility in the City of Markham," said Scarpitti via his latest Twitter post.

Welcome Tesla look forward to official launch. You are a great addition the "future car" cluster of companies in @cityofmarkham pic.twitter.com/9ZRU2lWyEO — Mayor Frank Scarpitti (@frankscarpitti) November 4, 2021

Tesla's First Canada-Branded Battery Factory

According to Electrek's latest report, Tesla hasn't confirmed the announcement of Mayor Frank. But, you can clearly trust the statement of Scarpitti since the same scenario also happened in California.

At first, Tesla also did not mention that it was building a plant in California. But, the plant in that state is already operating. This means that the residents of Canada could soon see the new battery factory of the giant American automaker.

Markham's mayor also stated that the upcoming battery plant would be located in South of Hwy 7 West of Warden. In his latest tweet, many residents already shared their excitement with the new plant of Elon Musk.

In other news, a new Tesla Gigafactory is also rumored to be built in China. On the other hand, Tesla Giga Berlin now faces some delays.

Another Tesla Factory in China, But Automaker Denies Rumors

Yahoo Finance reported that some rumors claimed that Tesla is currently planning to build a new factory in Qingdao, China.

However, the giant EV maker currently denies the speculations. Tesla China's Head of Communications and Government Affairs, Grace Tao, said that these rumors are "not true."

She added that the giant EV developer would sustainably invest in China instead of making a new plant.

