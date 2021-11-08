Neil Druckmann, the co-president of Naughty Dog, has tweeted that he has wrapped up filming for "The Last of Us" TV series.

Alas… my time in Canada has come to an end. To the best tv crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, your passion, and for making me feel so welcome! I will miss you terribly!



Excited to return to Naughty Dog (and some warmer weather!) ♥️ 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/A9hsy7gPpA — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) November 7, 2021

Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog's co-president, has wrapped up filming for the TV series adaptation of the hit video game "The Last of Us."

According to a report by Eurogamer, Druckmann is a co-writer for the show. He has also directed some episodes of the series. Eurogamer has said that "his departure may signal that production may be wrapping up sooner rather than later."

A tweet posted on his personal Twitter account reads "To the best tv crew in the world, thank you for your incredible work, your passion, and for making me feel so welcome!

He also said that he is excited to return to Naughty Dog and to warmer weather.

'The Last of Us' TV Series

"The Last of Us" TV series is an adaptation of the popular video game of the same name that will air on HBO.

The series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsay as Ellie. Other members of the cast include Gabriel Luna, who will play Tommy, as well as Anna Torv, who has been cast as Tess.

Merle Dandridge and Jeffrey Pierce have been cast as Marlene and Perry, respectively. Perry is an original character created for the TV adaptation. Jeffrey Pierce portrayed Tommy, who is Joel's younger brother, in the video game.

'The Last of Us'

"The Last of Us" is a 2013 video game developed by Naughty Dog. The action-adventure game follows the story of Joel, who accompanies a teenager named Ellie in a journey that leads them to encounter infected creatures as well as human enemies.

The game has won many video game awards for 2013, including Game of the Year awards, and is considered one of the best-selling video games of all time.

A sequel, "The Last of Us Part II," was released in 2020. While the player controls Joel in the first game, the sequel allows players to control Ellie.

