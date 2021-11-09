"Apex Legends" is now Twitch's most streamed battle royale game, overtaking other popular titles like "Fortnite" and "Call of Duty: Vanguard."

"Apex Legends," one of the most popular battle royale gaming titles, recently entered its Season 11, introducing new characters and battleground at Storm Point, as per the report by Dexerto.

That said, with the new stuff that the new season of "Apex Legends" has to offer, its players are still familiarizing themselves with the latest additions.

It turns out that "Apex Legends" fans and players are storming Twitch to watch some of the top first-person shooter streamers, namely, NICKMERCS, Tfue, and shroud.

It comes as these Twitch streamers flaunt their moves to end by being heralded as the winner in the battle royale game.

Which players then apply as they take their chances to win their battles in "Apex Legends."

Most Streamed Games on Twitch

According to the data that Twitch stats and analytics website, SullyGnome, has obtained, "Apex Legends" has overtaken games like "Fortnite" and "Call of Duty: Vanguard."=

To be precise, the data further showed that "Apex Legends" is now the most-streamed game on the platform with over 1 million stream hours in total.

On the other hand, Epic Games' "Fortnite" is now on the second spot as the most-streamed game garnering over 700,000 stream hours.

Meanwhile, another popular gaming title "VALORANT" sits on the fourth spot with more than 600,000 hours of being streamed, whereas another battle royale game "Call of Duty: Vanguard" has over 500,000.

On top of that, more "Call of Duty" titles belonged to the top streamed list, including "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and "Call of Duty: Warzone" at the seventh and eighth spot, respectively.

What's more, iconic games like "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Minecraft" sit in ninth and 10th place, respectively.

Most Watched Games on Twitch

The data from SullyGnome also includes the most-watched games on the video streaming platform.

Riot Games' League of Legends grabs the top spot with over 34 million watch hours.

Meanwhile, the most streamed game on the platform, EA's "Apex Legends" is only at the fourth spot with more than 17 million watch hours on Twitch.

It is worth noting that "Apex Legends" still overtook both "Call of Duty: Vanguard," as well as " Fortnite" in terms of watch time on Twitch.

