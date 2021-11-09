Apple's iPhone trade-in prices have been released on its website in the United States, which still includes the iPhone 6s in the list of old devices.

That said, iPhone 6s users could still get some sort of discount when they decide to get the iPhone 13 albeit its age.

However, as per the report by MacRumors, the trade-in prices of all the iPhones except the six-year-old iPhone 6s and the iPhone X, have dropped.

Apple's iPhone Trade-In Prices

For instance, the trade-in price of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which was released last year, is now only at $700, which is down by $90 compared to its cost before the new update, according to the Apple Trade-In website.

Meanwhile, the trade-in price of the iPhone 12 Pro is only down by $40, which is now only at $600, whereas the iPhone 12 is now $80 less in value at a cost of $450.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 mini is down by $50 from its previous trade-in price of $400. So now, it is only worth $350.

Apple's iPhone Trade-In Price: iPhone 11

The two-year-old device of the Cupertino giant, the iPhone 11 series is also included in the trade-in program. However, just like the iPhone 12 lineup, the trade-in prices of the aging phones have also gone down.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max now only costs $450, which is $50 less than its previous trade-in price. While the iPhone 11 Pro is down by $40 at its new trade-in value of $400.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 is now only valued at $300 from its previous trade-in price of $340.

Apple's iPhone Trade-In Price: iPhone X

A much older Apple smartphone, the iPhone XS Max is now at $280. Its other variant, the iPhone XS is valued at $220, whereas the iPhone XR is now at $200.

On the other hand, the iPhone X, which did not lose any value from its previous trade-in price is at $200.

Apple's iPhone Trade-In Price: iPhone 8, 7

The iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 now carry the trade-in price of $160 and $100, respectively.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 7 Plus and the iPhone 7 now separately carry the trade-in value of $100 and $40.

Apple's iPhone Trade-In Price: iPhone 6s

The oldest iPhone on the list of tradable Apple smartphones is still valued at $30. Its top-of-the-line variant, the iPhone 6s Plus is down by $10 with a new trade-in price of $50.

Apple Trade-in: Google and Samsung

Elsewhere, last March 25, the iPhone maker updated its Trade-In Policies to include phones from other tech giants like Google and Samsung.

That said, the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 could now be traded in for the latest flagship of the Cupertino giant. Not to mention that Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 could also be exchanged with an iPhone.

