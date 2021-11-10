Google is asking Pixel users to download the whole Android 12 once again, but it turns out that the massive update up to 2GB was a mistake from the end of the search engine giant.

Google Asks Pixel Users to Download Android 12 AGAIN

As per the report by 9to5Google, the stable version of the Android 12 first reached its users in the middle of October. That said, users should expect an update of the mobile OS to fix some of the apparent bugs from its initial release.

However, instead of providing the bug-fixer update of the Android 12, Google pushed for the whole Android 12 to some Pixel users. Thus, after downloading the almost 2GB update, nothing actually happens.

The news outlet further noted that the older Pixel phones are subject to the mistake of Google, wherein 3a, 4a, and 5a smartphones are getting a notification that says "System update available." That said, Pixel 6 users are not affected of the problem.

It turned out that the changelog of the said update says that it is for the Android 11 to Android 12 OTA.

The update even says that it is "introducing Android 12," which even included features that have been here for weeks, like the Material You design.

However, compared to the earlier version that Pixel users received last October, this one is bigger in file size at around 1.8GB.

Google Rolls Out Verizon Android 12 to Unlocked Pixels

According to the news story by Android Central, a senior technical advisor from Esper, Mishaal Rahman, noted that he noticed that re-downloading the Android 12 changes its build number.

The said change suggests that Google mistakenly pushed an update for Verizon-locked Pixel phones to the unlocked users of the smartphone.

Aside from the varying build number, the other difference between the Verizon version to the unlocked counterpart remains to be seen.

It means that those who have downloaded the Android 12 for the second time around are now running the mobile OS that was meant for Verizon-locked users.

It is to note that Google has yet to roll out the correct Android 12 for these affected users. Not to mention that the tech giant has yet to issue any explanation for the incident.

Google Pixel Android 12 Re-Update: What to do

Now that it is clearly a mistake on the part of Google, Pixel users, using the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5 should ignore such notification telling you that there is a system update.

