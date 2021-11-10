Valve's Steam Deck sees a massive delay in its shipment that would have been available by December 2021, but instead, the company has released a statement that it would be two months late. Instead of a buzzer-beater release for the last month of the year, it would be available in early 2022, as Valve mentioned.

Valve Steam Deck: Delays Console Release by 2022

Valve has apologized on its blog post that it recently released, and this is because the company has the Steam Deck delayed for two months its original release date of December this year. The Valve Steam Deck is releasing by February 2022, and it would be an additional two months wait time from the company before its first shipment to the public.

The reason Valve points out the global supply chain that has taken it long to deliver on their end of the bargain and the unprecedented material shortages remain a massive problem in the industry. The shortage of these materials has massively affected Valve, something that has affected the release of the handheld console.

Valve Steam Deck: Reason for Delay

The company did not say that it was a chip shortage issue, but a general overview of things with regards to the global supply chain. Indeed, consoles and other technology of today are experiencing a shortage in different components of the tech present today, and almost everything digital is affected gravely.

Nevertheless, Valve still aims to deliver the console as fast as they can, with users having the ability to check out its status via its FAQ page.

Valve Steam Deck is a Promising Console

Valve Steam Deck is a console that has been highly regarded by users in the reviews since its early outing for those that have been sent the portable console. The gaming console from Valve came unexpectedly as the company has focused on publishing and developing games for the PC platform mostly and has not been seen to take on the console industry until now.

The focus of Valve is to add to the gaming industry a new version of a handheld console that has a small market now. It has focused on going alongside Nintendo's hybrid and portable console, the Switch, which has been one of the popular ones that brought back a portable gaming console to popularity. Valve's Steam Deck is a promising one that sells for $399, announced last July.

However, as many promises the console has, it would not be tested by gamers or enjoyed by those that purchased them if the device is not yet here. That means that people would have to wait for it before proving its worth, and that is somehow impossible yet as it sees a delay from the shipment.

People only hope to get their hands on the promises of the Valve Steam Deck, a device that was regarded to take the crown from the Nintendo Switch.

