The International Space Station has parted ways with SpaceX's Crew-2, nicknamed "Endeavour," after their six-month stay in orbit to study and fulfill their mission for NASA and respective space agencies. Even SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has his "mind blown" when seeing the photos shared by the ISS, showing the Earth's orbit and the Dragon spacecraft.

ISS Shares Photos of SpaceX Crew-2's Farewell

The official Twitter account of the International Space Station has shared photos of the farewell of the Crew-2 Endeavour from its lock on its orbiting surface, as it freefalls back to the planet to conclude its mission. The photos show the striking blue color of the Earth, as well as its elegance, as seen by the cameras from above.

The photo also shows the Crew-2 Dragon spacecraft from Musk's company, SpaceX, showing the pod that would have brought the Endeavour astronauts back to the planet. ISS has shown a striking collection of photos, that wowed and amazed CEO Elon Musk, saying that the reality of what the ISS has shown got him "mind blown."

Still blows my mind that this is real — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2021

ISS and SpaceX Crew-2 in Six Months

The ISS has given SpaceX and NASA's Crew-2 a home and place to work for six months, focusing on different innovations and advancements that the world has been receiving. Of course, the study that these astronauts have done is focused on giving different ideas with regards to space life and how it is different from the happenings on Earth.

This and many more focuses on the different crew members of Endeavour.

SpaceX's Crew-2 and Crew-3

The SpaceX Crew-3 has been delayed not once, twice, or thrice, but four times for its departure for the mission that would bring the group to the ISS, in time for the transition of astronauts. Despite that, the Crew-3 has already departed and is on its way to the space station for their mission's fruition coming now and fulfilling their roles in the floating spacecraft.

The return of the Crew-2 astronauts has been a loud one, as it brings a sonic boom to its descent back to the surface it affecting the Mississippi residents on their sleep. Nevertheless, the change of the astronauts has been made and it continues with their research and focuses that each crew member has when staying above.

The International Space Station remains a haven for all space crew to get together, despite the different nationalities and origins that they have, being a place to hold a historical place of influential men and women. The ISS may be old and full of patches, but it remains operational to this day. However, it may be so that it would be changed soon, to accommodate more studies and a longer lifespan.

