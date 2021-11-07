Microsoft OneDrive updates on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 will end during the start of March in 2022, the tech giant announced to its users.

Microsoft OneDrive Updates on Windows 7, 8, 8.1 to End

That said, users of the aging Windows operating system versions have another reason to upgrade to the latest offerings from Microsoft like Windows 10 or Windows 11.

On top of that, as per the report by The Verge, users of Microsoft OneDrive who are still running Windows 7, 8, or 8.1 could no longer sync their files to the cloud platform starting March next year.

Nevertheless, the news outlet further noted that the files of this set of Windows users are still accessible via the app of OneDrive. However, these files would stop uploading to the cloud automatically.

Microsoft announced it on one of its blog posts, saying that "personal OneDrive desktop applications running on these operating systems will stop syncing to the cloud on March 1, 2022."

The tech giant further explained that the move is meant to help the firm "focus resources on new technologies and operating systems." Not to mention that security was also a concern.

Microsoft Recommends Windows 10 or 11 Upgrade

In addition to that, Microsoft went on to advise its users to update to the newer versions of Windows, either Windows 10 or 11.

The Verge said in the same report that the lifecycle of the said Windows versions have come to an end.

To be precise, Windows 7's lifecycle reached its final curtain call in 2020. On the other hand, Windows 8 ended in 2016, whereas Windows 8.1 was way back in 2018.

It is also worth noting that Microsoft is also planning to put an end to its support for Windows 10 after a few years, or in 2025 to be exact.

That said, the best route for OneDrive users is to upgrade to the latest version of the OS, which is Windows 11.

However, doing so is actually easier said than done as the newer Windows software also requires the latest hardware to run, which some folks do not have the luxury to have.

Read Also: Microsoft Warns Password Spraying Rise on Cloud Users-Here's What You Should Know

Windows 10, 11 Upgrade Not Possible: What to do?

For those who find upgrading to the newer versions of Windows quite impossible yet, Microsoft still has an option for them.

Although the OneDrive app for Windows 7, 8, 8.1 will be relatively useless as updates stop pouring in starting March next year, these users could instead use the OneDrive web app.

Microsoft assured that OneDrive users could still manually upload and download files from its web app.

Related Article: Microsoft Plans to Save Around 5.7 Billion Liters/Year by 2030 as Company Plans to Be 'Water Positive'

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.