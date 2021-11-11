New Google Chrome Privacy Guide Offers More Control Over Your Settings: How Does It Work?

Many experts currently criticize Google Chrome since it still has some negative data tracking activities that could leak your personal data.

To solve this issue, the search engine giant has released its new Privacy Guide platform, which would allow consumers to have more control over their settings.

Right now, protecting your sensitive details is quite important since various hackers are now emerging to steal your information. The United States and other countries are ensuring that the residents' privacy is kept safe from these malicious actors.

But, consumers still need to do their part since they can also control their devices' settings to prevent Google and other tech firms from accessing their data.

Google Chrome Privacy Guide's Details

According to News 18's latest report, Google Chrome released a new initiative that would provide more settings control to the users.

This is a great program from the giant manufacturer since the Chrome service is considered the most used web browser across the globe.

The new Privacy Guide platform provides a revamped view into the elements of data. This display offers the most likely collected details so that consumers will know which of their information is acquired.

Here are the steps you need to follow to visit the new Google Chrome Privacy Guide on your Android smartphone:

The first thing you need to do is open your Chrome browser on your Android handset. After that, you need to type "chrome://flags" on the search bar and scroll down until you reach the "Privacy" option. Click the drop-down menu to access the "Privacy Review" section. Once you see it, all you need to do is click the "Enabled" option and then restart your Chrome browser.

Right now, Google is not the only one facing possible massive breaches. Recently, we reported that the Robinhood platform suffered from a massive security attack that compromised around 7 million users.

This is just one of the cyberattacks happening across the world. Because of this, various companies, especially social media platforms, are now making huge efforts to enhance their security.

These include Meta's initiative to block advertisements from targeting its consumers.

Google Chrome Users Must Deleted Their Browser?

Snopes reported that #deletegooglechrome recently trended on various social media platforms.

The issue was about the browser's motion sensors, allegedly tracking users' activities on their Android device.

"Chrome shares your motion sensor with all the websites you visit by default," said the Twitter user Mysk, who also explained how you can disable this feature.

You can read the Twitter thread below to see more details.

Dear #Android users,

Chrome shares your motion sensor with all the websites you visit by default.

This video shows how you can disable it. Please do it now.

You can learn more about this here:https://t.co/zMbPpuX3VH#CyberSecurity #Privacy pic.twitter.com/riWNQUfxKB — Mysk 🇨🇦🇩🇪 (@mysk_co) October 29, 2021

For more news updates about Google Chrome and other popular browsers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

