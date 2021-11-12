Spider-Man is finally going to be part of "Marvel's Avengers," but there is a catch. The superhero will only be available for PlayStation consoles.

The addition of Spider-Man is part of the With Great Power expansion that will be released at the end of the month. Included in the expansion are new features that will be available for all players, such as the game's first raid and a new gear update system.

"Marvel's Avengers" is a third-person brawler game that was released this year. The action-adventure game features other popular characters like Captain America, Iron Man, and Hulk.

With his addition to the game, Spider-Man is "Marvel's Avengers" ninth playable character.

Spider-Man to Arrive in Marvel's Avengers

Spider-Man is finally set to arrive in "Marvel's Avengers," although not all players can get to enjoy the superhero's addition to the game. According to a report by Eurogamer, Spider-Man is only available for PlayStation consoles.

Crystal Dynamics has released a cinematic trailer for Spider-Man's addition to "Marvel's Avengers." Per a report by IGN, the cinematic trailer "gives us an idea of Spider-Man's acrobatic moveset, web shooting abilities, and all but confirms web-swinging and wall-crawling across the game's environments."

Spider-Man is part of the game's With Great Power expansion that will be released on November 30.

Related Article: PS5 'Marvel's Avengers' Game: Characters, Storyline and What to Expect Before 2021 Launch

With Great Power Expansion

Although Spider-Man will only be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users, the other features of the With Great Power expansion will be available for all players.

According to the report by Eurogamer, one of the updates included in the expansion is "Marvel's Avengers'" first raid, which is called Discordant Sound. Per the report, Discordant Sound "will pit squads of four heroes against Wakanda villain Klaw in the Vibranium Mound for a chance at claiming some 'highest-end' gear."

The expansion will also increase the level cap from 150 to 175. There will also be a new gear update system and what is known as Shipments, which will contain resources, cosmetics, and other in-game updates.

'Marvel's Avengers'

"Marvel's Avengers" is a brawler game developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix this year. The game is playable on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

The third-person action adventure game follows the story of Kamala Khan and features both single player and multiplayer modes.

Among the initial playable characters in the game are Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, and Hulk. Characters such as Hawkeye, Black Panther, and Hawkeye II have been added as DLC characters.

Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Shuri, Okoye, and many more appear as non-playable supporting games in "Marvel's Avengers."

Read Also: 'Marvel's Avengers' To Feature Captain America's Final 'Endgame' Outfit on Patch 1.8b, Alongside Cosmic Threat Event

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.