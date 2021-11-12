iPhone thieves found a new hacking technique that would allow them to acquire your Apple ID easily. This new method relies on disabling the popular "Find My" application of the tech giant manufacturer.

As of the moment, malicious actors are trying to develop new methods to acquire the expensive handsets of many consumers, especially iPhone models. Authorities and security experts are doing their best to prevent these criminals from victimizing unsuspecting individuals.

Now, a new victim named Vedant Khanduja shared his experience after his iPhone 12 was snatched. He even posted how the criminals were able to acquire his Apple ID so that other people would be cautious when it comes to clicking links.

iPhone Thieves' New Method of Stealing Apple ID

According to The Sun's latest report, the Find My app of Khanduja stopped working after the thieves stole his beloved iPhone 12. Because of this, the victim said that he thought his smartphone was no longer retrievable.

However, Vedant said that he received a text message telling him that his gadget had been found. It was also stated in the SMS that it wanted to locate his smartphone and needed to click the provided link and type in the required information, which is his Apple ID.

Since he really wanted to have his iPhone 12 back, he provided his credential without hesitation. However, he received another text message that his Apple ID was used on an unknown computer, as reported by India Today, the source that reported the new malicious method.

Little did he know that this was a part of the thieves' plan to disable the Lock Mode so that they could open the device.

How Can You Avoid This New iPhone Scheme?

Experts urge the public not to click the links sent by unknown contacts, especially if they are connected to their lost devices.

Right now, this is the best thing you can do to prevent thieves and other criminals from having full control over your gadget.

iPhone is just one of the products usually targeted by malicious actors.

For more news updates about other security threats, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

