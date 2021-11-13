"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition" is off to a less than stellar start just two days after it was released.

Angry players demand a refund due to the many issues that the latest "Grand Theft Auto" (GTA) release has. These issues include issues with graphics as well as bugs.

Rockstar Games, the publisher of the "GTA" compilation game, has also recently admitted that it pulled the game from sale for PC. The PC version has been unplayable since its release.

'GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition' Players Want Refund

"GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition" players are demanding a refund from Rockstar Games due to the many issues seen in the compilation game.

According to a report by Eurogamer, "There are various graphical issues, bugs and progression crashes across all platforms, and a general sense that the remasters aren't up to scratch."

Per the report, Rockstar has been replying to customers' complaints and has suggested that they refund those who will request one. Customers who want refunds have been directed to the game publisher's support page to submit a web ticket.

Eurogamer, however, has pointed out in its report that there is no entry for "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition" on Rockstar's support page.

Those who purchase the PC version of the newest "GTA" release also have more to complain about, as the game has been unplayable since it was released on Nov. 11. Rockstar has since admitted that it pulled the PC version from sale "to make 'correct' versions of the trilogy available to buy," according to the Eurogamer report.

Related Article: Rockstar Temporarily Pulls 'GTA Trilogy' From PC Following System Downtime | What Could Be the Reason Behind?

"Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition"

"GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition" is a remastered compilation of three popular "GTA" games. The trilogy was released on Nov. 11 and is playable on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, and iOS.

The first game that is part of the compilation is "Grand Theft Auto III," which was released in 2001. The story of the game is set in a fictional city called Liberty City and follows a character named Claude.

The second game in the trilogy is 2002's "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City." Set in a city that is inspired by Miami, Florida, "GTA: Vice City" tells the story of a mobster named Tommy Vercetti as he deals with life after being released from prison.

The third and final game in the compilation is "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas." Released in 2004, it is the fifth main installment in the series and set in a fictional state of San Andreas. The game focuses on a gangster named Carl "CJ" Johnson and takes players to three different cities in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.

Read Also: 'GTA Trilogy' Screenshots Show Early Look of Game Before Release-What to Expect and MORE

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.