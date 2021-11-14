A new Gmail security threat is currently targeting email users. Experts claimed that the new malicious campaign also affects other popular email services, such as Outlook.

This is why they are urging consumers to avoid clicking messages from unknown contacts or verify the source before accessing the links provided in the message.

Currently, hackers and other cybercriminals are targeting email services and applications. Gmail has already fallen to online attackers for the past few months.

Now, Gmail and Outlook users are facing another security threat, which specifically tricks users into telling them to purchase high-value products. Tickets are included in these sold items.

New Gmail Security Threat

According to Express UK's latest report, the new malicious email message claims that if users want to purchase the expensive items being offered, they need to call the customer service number stated in the message.

However, the number would direct you to one of the involved cybercriminals. This online attacker would then ask for your personal details to steal your money.

On the other hand, they would also force their victims to install malicious apps and other files into their PC or smartphones. Right now, this is just one of the security issues that Gmail and other online services are suffering from.

Protecting Your Gmail Account

Security experts explained that the best thing you can do to avoid the new malicious email is to avoid clicking any link or calling any number provided by an unknown message.

But, the Google Account Help website also provided some tips so that you can protect your Gmail account. Here are some of them:

Always customize your Gmail settings.

Don't forget to update your email application.

Choose a strong password, which can't be easily identified by your friends and relatives as well.

If you are receiving spams, phishing messages, and scams, always report it to Gmail's customer service.

