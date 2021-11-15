Crew-2 mission astronaut Thomas Pesquet has shared his insight on what he did not miss about Earth while he was living in space.

According to the French astronaut, he did not miss having unpaid bills while he lived in space.

Pesquet is one of the four astronauts of the Crew-2 mission who splashed back to Earth last week. The four astronauts lived in the International Space Station (ISS) for six months as part of the mission.

Thomas Pesquet often shared about life in outer space. He regularly shared photos he took on social media, including a photo of the last aurora display he saw before returning to Earth. The ESA astronaut also once revealed that food in space is not bland.

What Crew-2 Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Did Not Miss

Back on Earth and everything is slowly sinking in... Normal life is coming back little by little, some things I didn't miss: 6 months of unpaid bills to sort through ! pic.twitter.com/qZtyjVhcBx — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) November 12, 2021

Crew-2 astronaut Thomas Pesquet has joked about what he did not miss about Earth while he lived for six months aboard the ISS.

In a tweet published on his personal Twitter account following his return to the planet, Pesquet said, "Normal life is coming back little by little, some things I didn't miss: 6 months of unpaid bills to sort through!"

In a succeeding tweet, the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut said that "it's good to be back" and that he was beginning to process how amazing the time he spent in space had been.

According to a report by Digital Trends, Pesquet was able to head home to Europe following the successful return of the Crew-2 mission.

Who is Thomas Pesquet?

Thomas Pesquet is an ESA astronaut who is one of the four members of the recently concluded Crew-2 mission. The French astronaut is known for sharing photos he has taken while living aboard the ISS.

He has also shared about what life in space is like. Thomas Pesquet once said that, contrary to popular belief, food in space is actually not bland.

The ESA astronaut also made headlines in 2017 when he was able to vote in the French elections even if he was in outer space at that time.

Crew-2 Mission Successfully Returns

The Crew-2 mission of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) successfully and safely returned back to Earth on Nov. 8. The return date of NASA's Crew-2 mission had been delayed due to the delays in the launch of the Crew-3 mission.

Along with Thomas Pesquet, the three other crew members of the mission are NASA's Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, as well as Akihiko Hoshide, who is from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The four astronauts lived in the ISS for six months and returned to Earth aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule they have named Endeavour.

