Argos is having a rumored restock of the PlayStation 5 from a trusted leak for the United Kingdom, and it would be one of the biggest ones from the retail company for this month. The restock of the consoles would be available before the biggest sale of the year, the Black Friday sale, that would be coming by nearing the end of this month.

Argos PS5 Restock: What to Expect?

As tipped by multiple unknown sources, a trusted PS5 stock alert account in the UK has released new information regarding an upcoming restock of the console in the region. The focus of this restock would be in the popular retail company of Argos, focusing on the availability of the consoles with regards to the drop coming in this week.

This drop would be the biggest availability before the upcoming Black Friday sale, and it seems so that the console would not be releasing during the popular sale of the year, focusing on this release. It remains unknown if Argos or other retailers would still bring consoles for the next month, but for now, this release would be the most important one if wanting to own a console.

Currently, the PlayStation 5 links to the console from Argos are still showing signs of being unavailable from the platform, but it would be available once it arrives.

The console prices remain the same, £449.99 for the Standard Disc Edition, while £359.99 for the Digital Edition of the Sony console.

Read Also: PS5's Most Played Games Releases | 'Fortnite' Sits on Top

📰 PlayStation 5 (Argos) Exclusive News



A massive #PS5 drop is expected by Argos around 18th-19th Nov. Multiple shipments have been received, both Disc & Digital Editions, making it the largest PS5 drop by Argos since launch. Should be an 8am drop, as usual, in-store & online. pic.twitter.com/xaSIzNYON4 — PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) November 13, 2021

Argos PS5 Restock: When to Expect?

Argos's PS5 restock would be happening this week, and it would be from Thursday, November 18 up to Friday, November 19 at 8 AM local time. The console would both be available at the end of this week, focusing on a sale via the online store and in-store platforms of Argos.

Expect to have long queues in both the physical and virtual stores of Argos. Also, it was not divulged how many units would be released, only regarding that, it would be massive.

PS5 Console: Chip Shortage to Still Affect Stocks?

The PlayStation 5 console is still experiencing a chip shortage that affects its stocks on its global distribution, and it is after more than a year since its release in November 2020. Sony is still working to focus on bringing a new batch of stocks for every to restock it has, however, the hindrance it faces lies in the availability of components to put inside it.

Despite the chip shortage and stock scarcity of the popular console, Sony is still looking into a massive 13.4 million units of sold console and counting. The massive distribution of the said console does not mean that it is widespread across the globe, as it still focuses on an uneven availability that usually gets immediately sold out when dropping stocks.

Nevertheless, the chip shortage was speculated to be until 2023 for its earliest ease in production.

Related Article: PS5 Restock November 15-21: Walmart, Sony, and More Retailers to Drop Consoles This Week

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.