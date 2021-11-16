Windows 11 Black Screen of Death: Microsoft Rolls Back Color Change in Latest Preview

Microsoft has previously introduced the famous "black screen of death" (BSOD) which is an annoying problem for users who experienced problems with their devices.

It seems that the tech giant quickly reverted it to the classic blue screen following the latest Windows 11 preview in Beta and other Release channels last week.

What is the Blue Screen of Death?

According to a report by BGR, the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) is a common feature that Microsoft users encounter on their Windows OS. For years, this problem remains a headache for those who want to run the software and different apps on a computer.

Perhaps, the blue screen is what everyone fears the most during the system shutdown. It could indicate that your PC will cease functioning. The worst part is there's a chance that your data can be lost in a blink.

For such a reason, there are backup procedures to save your documents and files on the bring of being deleted. Other users reinstall the latest Windows version. Previously, Windows 10 managed to correct some issues regarding it, but it does not mean that you are completely free from experiencing it again.

With the release of the most recent OS, Microsoft changed the blue screen to black. The only thing that was altered was the color because the functionality remained the same.

With that, the tech titan has released an update to fix the problem.

From Blue to Black Screen on Windows 11

In the latest report by ZDNet, Microsoft did not go into details as to why it rolled back the classic blue color to black in the Release Preview Channels and a Beta preview of Windows 11.

"We changed the screen color to blue when a device stops working or a stop error occurs as in previous versions of Windows," the company noted in a blog post.

Recently, Windows 11 has been struggling with a lot of bugs in the whole system and UI. This impacted several components including File Explorer, Taskbar, Start menu, and others.

Before the debut of Windows 11, the engineers have been developing some fixes for Microsoft's built-in apps that suffer from the problem. Still, the team continues to implement improvements for the preview releases of the OS following the addition of the Teams chat to desktop.

The company introduced significant changes to the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) and Start Menu in a recent preview. This also covers drawbacks concerning hibernation, File Explorer bugs, and Xbox Series/One audio peripheral.

At the moment, Microsoft is preparing to launch Windows 11 on more devices. It might take some time, however, since the team is considering the hardware requirements that should be met.

Ed Bot, a tech writer from ZDNet said that nearly two-thirds of PCs accounting for 1.3 billion will not be able to upgrade to Windows 11. This is because the requirements will vary from one device to another.

Windows 10 Users Should Prepare For 21H2 Launch

In the same report, Microsoft urged the Windows 10 users to shift to the new Windows OS. It added that the support for the old OS would continue until October 14, 2025.

The Windows 10 version 2004 is set to expire on Dec.14 so this means that users should upgrade their operating system to the latest before the due date. The release of 21H2 will focus more on security.

