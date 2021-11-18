Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Marc Gorlin, founder, and CEO of Roadie, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 National Award winner, following his selection as a Southeast regional award winner in July. Now during its 35th anniversary celebration and recognized as one of the most prestigious business award programs in the world, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes the endeavors of entrepreneurs who create the products and services that define how we live, work, and play, as well as those designed to better the communities they serve.

"It was amazing to be with such an incredible group of entrepreneurs and hear their stories at the celebration. Surrounded by all that greatness, it was a huge surprise - and a thrill - to hear my name at the end of the night. What an honor," said Gorlin.

The candidates were evaluated based on their entrepreneurial leadership, talent management, financial performance, societal impact, degree of difficulty navigating and overcoming obstacles to make their companies successful, and originality, among other core contributions and attributes. Gorlin is the founder and CEO of crowdsourced delivery platform Roadie, a serial entrepreneur, which he launched in 2014. The Atlanta-based company works with consumers and businesses across almost every industry to enable a faster, cheaper, and more scalable solution for same-day and urgent delivery. Roadie became a wholly-owned subsidiary of UPS in Q4 of this year.

Gorlin joins the following leaders from across the nation as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Award winners:

Jesse Singh, CEO, The AZEK Company, Chicago, Illinois

John Keppler, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder, Enviva Partners, LP, Bethesda, Maryland

Dastagir Nobel, Founder & CEO, and Nipa Nobel, Co-Founder and CMO, MTX Group, Frisco, Texas

Abhi Ramesh, Founder & CEO, Misfits Market, Delanco, New Jersey

Jared Isaacman, CEO, Shift4 Payments, Allentown, Pennsylvania

Cherie Kloss, Founder & CEO, SnapNurse, Atlanta, Georgia

Dr. Jason Wersland, Co-Founder, and Ben Nazarian, Co-Founder & CEO, Therabody, Los Angeles, California

Mat Ishbia, Chairman & CEO, United Wholesale Mortgage, Pontiac, Michigan

Sheila Mikhail, Founder, and CEO, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), Research Triangle Park, North Carolina (overall national winner)

"In an unprecedented era for business, all of our national winners showed an exceptional level of resilience, agility and innovation," said Andrew (AJ) Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Director. Dd "These national winners demonstrate the true spirit of entrepreneurial leadership, pivoting as necessary to keep their commitment to society at the forefront, while also continuing to build companies rooted in uplifting their employees and community stakeholders."

To commemorate the program's 35th anniversary, EY US commissioned its Impact Study, which provides an analysis and survey of past program winners and in-depth interviews.

Findings highlight the impact that the Entrepreneur Of The Year community has had on the broader business community, including:

On average, the companies of program winners grow at a rate of approximately 50% faster and create jobs nearly four times faster than the US economy.

On average, Entrepreneur Of The Year organizations go public approximately 100 times more than new US private organizations and have outperformed the US stock market in 26 of 29 years.

More than 70% of all winning companies self-reported outperforming their peers in 2020 and attribute their outperformance to decision-making speed and organizational flexibility.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners are driven to succeed and aspire to a higher purpose of leaving the world a better place than they found it.

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, the spirit of innovation, and tenacity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries, and positively impacted their communities. The winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The winners will go on to become lifetime members of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries - all supported by a wide variety of EY resources.

