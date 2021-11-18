Apple's EV shipment date is expected to take place this coming 2025, as stated in a new report. The giant iPhone maker claimed that its new product would be shipped as an automobile as one of the electric cars that can transport its passengers for the next four years.

Right now, the EV industry is still booming as the current manufacturers release new and more advanced electric mobiles. On the other hand, new companies are now also trying to enter the electric car market to provide their own versions of zero-emission vehicles.

One of these of the initiatives of the giant iPhone maker called Apple Project Titan, which has been making efforts to make the company's EV a possibility.

New Apple EV 2025 Shipment Date

According to 9To5Mac's latest report, Apple released a new report stating that its most-awaited Apple Car would be shipped this coming 2025.

Also Read: Barbie EV Debuts in LA Auto Show, Concept Shows Fiat 500e Under the Glitters But Is It Coming?

"Apple is internally targeting a launch of its self-driving car in four years, faster than the five- to the seven-year timeline that some engineers had been planning for earlier this year," said Kevin Lynch, the Apple Watch technology lead.

Lynch is also expected to be the one who would handle the upcoming electric car shipment of the giant tech manufacturer. Apple Car is still currently making some huge noise since it is still not yet launched by the company.

In other news, Apple Car Renders from the company's own patent were leaked. Aside from Apple, other manufacturers are also making efforts to further enhance their services related to the EV market, such as the recent release of G+D's new security chips for connected cars.

Apple Car to Have Perfect Self-Driving Tech?

What makes the upcoming Apple Car quite intriguing is a feature that most EV manufacturers are currently having a hard time perfecting.

The Cupertino-based tech firm claimed that it is not only bringing a normal EV, but it is going to offer a new electric car that has the complete autonomous feature, as reported by Gizmodo.

Apple added that its own version of the self-driving feature could actually drive itself.

For more news updates about electric vehicles and other similar technologies, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Ford's F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Reservation Survey Suggests 11% are Tesla Owners Replacing their EVs

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.