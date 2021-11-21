NASA, along with startups, are working on the supersonic flights' return commercially to fly passengers at a faster rate.

It comes years after the said type of aircraft ceased operating due to both operating costs and critical safety concerns.

NASA, Startups and Supersonic Commercial Flights Return

As per the news story by CBS News, some startups are now working with the assistance of NASA or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to kick off the long-awaited return of blazing-fast passenger flights.

The CEO and founder of the startup Boom, Blake Scholl, told Bill Whitaker of "60 Minutes" in an interview that his firm is working to produce a supersonic aircraft, making its return after years of absence.

What's more, CBS News reported that Boom is not alone in the endeavor of bringing back supersonic flights commercially. In fact, other firms, namely Spike, which develops sleek ultra-fast jets, and Hermeus, which plans to produce hypersonic planes, are also on a similar route.

However, it is to note that Scholl's American startup is the only firm that plans to build an actual supersonic airplane that once flew in the air.

Supersonic Commercial Flights

It is worth mentioning that the last passenger supersonic flight occurred nearly 20 years ago. Some Gen Zs may have not heard about the said blazing-fast type of aircraft, cutting the overall air travel by half.

Although the super-fast flight was available during that time, it was only limited to a number of routes.

The last supersonic flight, in the flesh of Flight 002 of the British Airways, was way back on Oct. 24, 2003, which marked the demise of the rapid commercial aircraft.

It comes a few years after safety concerns have been repeatedly raised regarding the supersonic plane due to its deadly crash way back in 2000.

On top of that, CBS News further noted in the same report that even jetliners in this day and age have slower performance than their predecessors from 20 to 30 years ago.

The slower performance is primarily an attempt to prioritize reducing emissions by cutting fuel costs.

Boom and Supersonic's Tragedy

Scholl further said in the interview for "60 Minutes" that the comeback of Supersonic flights is different from its earlier version by the governments of the United Kingdom and France.

The Boom boss went on to assure that Supersonic is here to stay this time around as his startup seeks to produce it from scratch, answering concerns like safety and fuel.

United Airlines and Supersonic Flights

According to the report by Inc.com, United Airlines bought the Concorde-like supersonic aircraft of Boom.

United further noted that the move to purchase 15 Overture airplanes from Boom is part of its goal to increase its routes worldwide. Not to mention that it is still part of its larger plans to become emissions-free, at least by 2050.

