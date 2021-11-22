Waze explains its wrong direction issue, which sometimes even leads its users to dead-end roads.

The new navigation issue with the Google-owned app, Waze, is leading some of its users to closed or dead-end roads in the United Kingdom.

Waze's Wrong Directions

It comes after the mapping and navigation platform previously gave the wrong way to its users or sometimes brought them right in the middle of a heavy traffic jam, as per BGR.

It is to note that people behind the wheel depend on navigation services, such as Apple Maps, Google Maps, and Waze, to help them get where they want to go at a faster rate.

However, it turns out that an issue with Waze is doing the opposite for some of its users in Israel, which is the origin country of the navigation app.

Some users claim that the app figured in an endless loop, which rerouted them out to cities far away from their supposed destinations.

One of the Waze users even said that the app "just went crazy."

That said, the CEO of Waze, Guy Berkowitz, acknowledged that an issue within the app is leading some of its users in wrong directions that lead nowhere near their destinations.

The Waze exec further explained that "we have a problem with the algorithm. The more people we serve, the more it's affected."

The navigation app boss went on to note that the COVID-19 pandemic came into play with the algorithm issue that the navigation app was experiencing.

Berkowitz also disclosed that Waze had to reinvent their whole algorithm due to the increasing number of cars on the road as the population is seeing much more normalcy.

He added that the novel coronavirus ended up deleting the previous algorithm that Waze had before after it struck the world by surprise. That said, the navigation app is slowly relearning the roads again with the return of traffic jams.

Waze Dead-End Road Directions

This time around, it turns out that the navigation issues of Waze had not come to their final curtain call. Instead, some users in the United Kingdom are being routed into streets that lead them nowhere as it is either closed or merely a dead end, according to the news story by Road.cc.

In fact, the problem with Waze has been occurring for its users in the region that the Royal Parks of London went to Twitter to ask the app regarding the navigation problem.

@waze would like to talk to someone about several of the reasons you we'd prefer you not directing drivers down closed roads in a park, what's the best way to reach you please? pic.twitter.com/EeYCjxYOWS — The Royal Parks (@theroyalparks) November 19, 2021

The tweet from the official account of the Royal Parks attached a screenshot from the Waze map showing that it is routing drivers to closed roads.

Meanwhile, the navigational app, Waze responded to the Royal Parks, blaming the incident on a temporary glitch.

