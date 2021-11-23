Earth's space junk rings could become a reality, and a new study explained how this could happen. Experts said they would look like the ones on Saturn, one of the ringed planets in the solar system.

Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune are the only worlds with ring systems, which are usually composed of icy rocks, such as asteroids and other similar heavenly bodies or natural debris.

But, Earth's theorized ring system would be quite different. Experts said that junk from destroyed satellites and other dead rockets would be forming these rings.

One of the leading University of Utah researchers, Jake Abbott, said that the planet would soon have its own rings. Here are other details of the new theory.

Earth's Space Junk Rings

According to the New York Post's latest report, Utah space experts have been studying various economic and safe methods to clean Earth's orbit from various debris.

But, Abbott said that space agencies and companies should also be careful when it comes to conducting space activities to clean the rising space junk outside the planet.

"Most of that junk is spinning. Reach out to stop it with a robotic arm, you'll break the arm and create more debris," he further explained.

Jake added that once this happened, magnetism would force this new debris to form with the old junk, which could lead to the unnatural Earth's rings.

The new study titled "Dexterous magnetic manipulation of conductive non-magnetic objects" was already published in the Nature journal back on Oct. 20. You can visit this link to see more details about it.

New Space Companies Specifically for Space Junk?

Emerging Tech Brew reported that new agencies could be formed since the space debris issue is now becoming a major problem outside the planet.

These space startups are expected to specifically offer services that can help reduce the rising junk outside Earth. However, you still need to remember that this is still mere speculation.

