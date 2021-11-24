'Call of Duty: Vanguard,' 'Warzone' Secrets of the Pacific Event Suspended

"Call of Duty: Vanguard," and "Warzone's" Secrets of the Pacific event, which is part of the crossover of the two gaming titles in time for the arrival of the Caldera map on Dec. 8, has been suspended temporarily due to endless crashing.

As per the report by PCGamesN, the Secret of the Pacific was taken down shortly after it went live on Nov. 24.

It comes after numerous players reported that they were constantly being kicked out from the event to the home screen of the game.

Some "Call of Duty Vanguard" players further noticed that there is a pattern for endless crashing in the event of the game. They report that the game starts kicking them out of the Secrets of Pacific event once a player uses the attack dogs killstreak in Multiplayer mode.

However, the developers of "Vanguard," Sledgehammer Games, have yet to confirm the reason behind the crashing.

Meanwhile, some players, on the other hand, are saying that the crashes occur randomly while they are playing in the Secrets of the Pacific event, noting that even at times wherein no one is using the attack dogs killstreak.

Amid the numerous reports of crashes, Secrets of the Pacific has now been temporarily disabled for both "Call of Duty: Warzone," as well as "Vanguard," according to the news story by GameSpot.

It is worth noting that the event was first disabled for "Vanguard" due to widespread crashing issues. Then, "Warzone" followed suit shortly after.

The outlet further noted that developers of the game have yet to announce the return of the said event.

The devs went on to clarify that the progress of players in the challenges of the event will not be affected.

As such, when the time comes that the Secrets of the Pacific is returning, those who have briefly played it could continue their quests without any changes.

'Call of Duty: Vanguard,' 'Warzone' Secrets of the Pacific Event

The Secrets of the Pacific is supposed to provide challenges for both players of "Vanguard" and "Warzone." It comes before the former gets an integration of the latter gaming title in the upcoming Caldera map.

The Caldera map is expected to be released along with Season 1 of "Call of Duty: Vanguard." However, it was delayed by nearly two weeks for an undisclosed reason, the developers of the game announced last Nov. 19.

