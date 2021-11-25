China warns application developers through the latest Tencent suspension. The decision of the Asian country is quite alarming for many app creators, especially since Tencent Holdings is one of the largest app companies across the globe.

It is also considered the top gaming developer when it comes to revenues. However, because of some user data regulation violations, the Chinese decided to ban the company from upgrading its applications.

Aside from this, Tencent is also suspended from publishing new apps in the country.

"This is not just a Tencent issue but a wider issue for internet companies - although MIIT has gone after these illicit practices regularly, many companies have must shrugged off the warnings," said one of Trivium China's analysts, Linghao Bao.

China Warns App Devs Through Tencent Suspension

According to the South China Morning Post's latest report, the latest ban against Tencent serves as a reminder that app devs should follow China's new laws and regulations regarding user data.

Bao explained that the new administrative suspension against the giant application creator signifies that the new user data laws would be "ruthless."

As of the moment, Tencent is still cooperating with the Chinese government officials to fix the issue. The company also wants to ensure regulatory compliance with the apps that are still available for download.

China's suspension against Tencent is currently a part of MIIT's (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) broad campaign to follow the country's Personal Information Protection Law.

What Tencent Needs to Remove the Suspension

CNBC reported that before Tencent could go back to its regular operations, the game publisher still needs to have Chinese regulators' approval.

The company said that it is now enhancing its user app protection features to make this possible. You can visit this link to see more details.

In other news, Apple Shazam received a new feature that can identify songs more efficiently. On the other hand, Dubsmash announced that it would no longer operate by 2022.

