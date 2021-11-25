Tesla Giga Berlin critics are now hoping for another round of discussions regarding the plant's environmental effects in the area once it is operational, especially as it nears its construction completion. Elon Musk reacts to the brewing talks regarding another discussion as this is a hindrance to the opening of the project that would be the center of its European production.

Elon Musk Reacts on Another Discussion on Tesla Giga Berlin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shown his reaction via his Twitter social networking platform regarding the news that critics are here again to ask for another discussion regarding their Giga Berlin's construction. The CEO cannot believe that there is another discussion that is set for the Gigafactory's environmental effects, something that has already been addressed by the company before.

According to Teslarati, there were reports of a renewed discussion that would open up the Tesla Giga Berlin's environmental effects, something that reopens up the talks regarding the facility. The November talks were initially done, and another round for December would happen, evaluating the plant and its operations coming soon.

Seriously!!?? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2021

Tesla Giga Berlin Environmental Effects

The focus of these critics revolves around accident reports, as well as the plant affecting the area and region's nature, drinking water, and other natural resources that benefit its people and residents. Musk and Tesla have long defended against this, focusing more on its clean energy capabilities and goals to improve conditions in nearby areas.

Gigafactory Berlin and its Construction

The construction of the Gigafactory Berlin is an important one as it would have been the site for the first 4680 batteries of the company that would feature a longer range and better capacity throughout. It is also intended that the Giga Berlin would be the place for the latest Model Y production to center on, apart from its focus on the European region.

The Giga Berlin is supposed to be completed this year or early 2022, but the many hindrances regarding its environmental effects especially to the citizens of Brandenburg and nearby regions are the main obstacle. The CEO even went to the site last October for a tour of the facility with fans that aimed to join it, with hopes of the project flourishing.

Despite the many promises of Tesla as a clean energy company and helping the economy of the region close to Berlin, there are a lot of concerns and hindrances which people bring to the table. The public is concerned with Tesla's take on natural resources, something that the company would require and the people are fearing that they would take a lot.

