Mercedes-Benz is bringing the immersive audio experience on its vehicles, with the Dolby Atmos, coming in 2022 for all of its lineups. Yes, this is not a drill, as the German car manufacturer has already teased the feature about being coming on its advertisements, with the technology coming with the infotainments of their vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz brings Dolby Atmos in 2022

Mercedes-Benz announced via Daimler that it is bringing a new audio experience for its vehicles by 2022, and it is its partnership with Dolby Atmos for its music and all audio needs. The feature can be used for different focuses and functions, despite its main focus being on music for the vehicle.

The focus of Dolby Atmos is to integrate 3D and 4D music experience on the vehicle's entertainment system, and it is a new direction for the luxury car company. Some vehicles of the company would have a total of 31 speakers and eight sound transducers for its setup.

The Dolby Atmos would take advantage of its massive sound setup on the vehicle, all would come stock with the cars.

Immersive Audio Experience and Luxury

The Dolby Atmos for cars would be available to Mercedes as one of the world's firsts and brings the immersive audio experience of the technology, integrating it with the luxury features of the German car. This would improve every drive and riding experience for all of the company's cars that would be compatible with the feature.

Dolby Atmos and In-Car Entertainment

One of the most popular car brands in the tech industry is Tesla, and it boasts of its "Tesla Audio Codec" that it has developed to bring one of the best speaker systems in the world and industry of cars. There are no Dolby Atmos or special features here, and it is only a marvel of engineering, says Elon Musk, and it goes against the popular systems present now.

Tesla may have its branding and take in different aspects of its vehicles, but that does not mean that partnering with Dolby makes the car company a lesser-known brand. Lucid Air is known to be one of the first car manufacturers that brings Dolby Atmos to its entertainment system, something that Lucid is boasting off its release.

Dolby Atmos is also available in different systems in the world, and not just on cars, as it was first seen on television setups, particularly with LG smart TVs, their soundbars, and their different technologies.

For Mercedes to adopt Dolby Atmos on its entertainment or infotainment systems, it is a way to give users a more immersed audio experience, which would be different from its previous releases.

