Spotify, a popular streaming platform, has a particular mode that is created to help drivers use the service safely while they are inside their cars driving.

The feature is called Car View, and it connects to Android Auto and CarPlay, in which the former has been causing numerous issues when using the service.

Spotify's Car View

Setting up Car View is very simple to operate. Once connected, the screens from the iPhone and Android phones display a QR code that you can scan, which will take you to the app and let you connect it to Bluetooth.

However, for a lot of Android Auto users, the Car View mode is absent from the screen.

According to numerous reports on the Google Support form, Spotify Car View is missing in action and does not fire up when connecting the phone with Android Auto.

According to T3, this particular issue is serious because not only is it bad news for music lovers, but Car View mode exists to make sure safe driving when using the platform.

With the feature gone, it may force drivers to remove their hands off the wheel and take their eyes off the road to use the app's music selection tool.

The possible hazard of a non-existent Car View mode is being felt amongst numerous Android Auto users, with one user marking that they think it is dangerous to remove the feature and want it back.

Spotify did reach out to users and confirmed that they are working on a better feature that will replace the Car View mode, according to Android Police.

Missing in Action

Spotify stated that it is looking for ways to give its users the best listening experience in their vehicles. They are also retaining certain features like their in-car Now Playing View for Android to make future innovations.

Either way, for all Spotify users who want to push their tunes onto Android-Auto's infotainment panel, then it could take some time. Spotify has not given any further details on its plans for these updates.

Spotify's Video Feed

Spotify is the latest platform to copy TikTok's famous short-form video feed. The streaming service confirmed that it is testing a new feature that will show music videos vertically, and users can watch them, like them, or skip them.

For those who already have access to the Discover feature, the vertical video option is the fourth tab in the navigation bar at the bottom of the app, just between the Search and Home buttons.

The feature was first placed in Spotify's TestFlight build, where a new icon in the navigation toolbar brings you to the video feed when it is tapped.

Once you are there, you can swipe the video up and down so you can go through them, just like how you would scroll through the videos on TikTok, according to TechCrunch.

You can also tap the 'Heart' button if you like the song or tap the three-dot menu at the upper right part of the app to see the song information sheet.

Last week, Spotify added the real-time lyrics feature and is now available worldwide.

