Australia to Reveal Online Trolls' Real Identities by Forcing Social Media Platforms to Provide Them

Australia now wants to reveal the true identities of online trolls in the country. Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister, said that if they would force social media platforms if needed to.

Related Article: National Advertising Division Recommends T-Mobile be Banned from Calling Itself 'Most Reliable 5G Network'

The country's current leader said that the government would do this through new legislation. Specifically, the new law would create a complaint mechanism that would require online platforms to take down the posts of fake accounts.

However, if Facebook, Twitter, and other social media giants cannot remove the posts, especially those with defamatory comments, they would be forced to provide the details of the offending online users.

Australia to Reveal Online Trolls' Identities

According to Engadget's latest report, Australia's Prime Minister explained that the internet world is currently suffering from anonymous accounts. He even described the internet as a "Wild West."

Also Read: Instagram Head Adam Mosseri to Testify on Congress and Explain Social Media's Plan on Mental Health Effects

As of the moment, you may see some comment sections infested by various trolls, commenting on sensitive statements that could affect other people.

This can either be on political, religious, or health posts. Some of these online trolls are also spreading fake content, including those posts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since these anonymous attackers are becoming more rampant than ever, Facebook and other social media giants are making efforts to delete their posts. However, Australia wants more from them.

You can view this link to see more details.

Social Media Platforms Getting More Toxic?

Medical News Today reported that researchers confirmed that social media platforms are now affecting the mental wellness of its young and adult users.

This means that the social media giants are becoming more toxic than before. Experts said that various content affecting people could involve COVID-19 news, the number of people they have contact in social media, and many more.

On the other hand, negative comments from other online users also affect their mental health.

In other news, iOS Twitter confirmed that it would soon release new features, such as Downvotes. On the other hand, the Spotify Car View feature has been discontinued.

For more news updates about the internet and other related topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

TechTimes own this article

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.