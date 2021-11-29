Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 that has the 5G connection and is the latest of the Flip models, is now on sale via Best Buy with as much as $500 off the price tag of the smartphone. This Cyber Monday, a lot of exciting deals are available to purchase and spend money on, and at the same time, save on deals that would give discounts and more to users.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is On Sale via Best Buy This Cyber Monday

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is at its all-time low for its price, something which aspiring upgrades or gifts should not miss out on as it offers a massive $400 to $500 discount for those that buy this Cyber Monday. The deal is available on Best Buy's platform and is eligible for certain colors of the smartphone device.

For the unlocked version from Best Buy, it would cost $599.99 from its original price of $999 for the 128GB variant of the smartphone. Moreover, the price for this release is already for the Unlocked version, but can still have their carrier-locked from the retailer. If a user is eligible for a Verizon upgrade, they would have further discounts of up to $500, with the price tag of the flip phone at $499.

Colors include Black, Green, Lavender, and Cream only. Other colors of the device would not have the discount anymore.

Is it Worth Buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3?

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a powerful smartphone that is in the market now, having the best of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 inside, powering its 5G-ready platform for all needs. The device has a 6.7-inch screen that flips halfway, sports the Android 11, and is ready for Android 12.

It has 8GB of memory, as well as 10 megapixels of a front-facing camera, and 12 megapixels for its rear-facing camera.

Other Cyber Monday Deals

Cyber Monday is an annual event that comes after the Black Friday sale and the Thanksgiving season, in time for the holidays. The sale focuses on everything technology and others it offers from popular brands, distributors, manufacturers, retailers, and more. One popular Cyber Monday deal is from Amazon with its lineup of smart home solutions on sale now.

Early this November, there were a lot of Cyber Monday deals that focused on having their sale ahead of the other retailers and taking advantage of buying before the said event guarantees stock and availability. The "Holiday Rush" does not change and is still seen until now, so people should buy their gifts smarter and earlier than the others.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 would be the perfect gift or purchase if a person wants to save on a new device, but still, have a quality and fun experience when using it. The Z Flip 3 has top specs that come with it, making it a flagship phone that is special for its flippable screen and performance that has a lot to offer to its users, from the popular South Korean tech giant.

