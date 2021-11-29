Big Tech companies in the country are now run by mostly Indian nationals or American-Indians, something which was pointed out online for people to realize. Here, Elon Musk shares his opinion regarding the many benefits that people have from these tech leaders, especially now that Twitter's founder has named a new CEO to lead the company.

Big Tech CEOs Mostly Indian, Leading US Companies

Irishman and Stripe CEO Patrick Collison has regarded that top tech companies in the world are now run by Indians or American-Indians, which is a testament to their skills, talent, and hard work. These technology companies are a massive responsibility for them to take, but they go head-on and focus on bringing their innovations and offers to their daily work.

The recent addition of Indians heading the American tech business landscape is none other than the latest Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal, which has been appointed by the founder, Jack Dorsey. There should not be a focus on race and ethnicity in the workplace as everyone should have equal opportunities and rights, but the strong presence of Indians says a lot for their reliability and hard work.

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Elon Musk Says US Benefit from Indians

Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk has agreed with Stripe's Collison, especially as the USA and big tech "greatly benefit" from Indians, especially with its executive staff that has been leading these Big Tech companies. Musk is known for outsourcing work from different nations, especially with its Gigafactory focuses that are now spread throughout the world.

Indian CEOs and Their Contribution to Tech

Race has a massive influence on the work ethic and upbringing of a person, and while this is not something that should be seen when looking at people, sometimes it works as a positive note. Indians have been leading some of the top tech companies in the world, and the nationality has proven their excellence in taking on massive roles such as being CEOs.

Microsoft has the excellent Satya Nadella, which has brought a massive improvement to the career track of the popular software company during his years of service, improving the company since its predecessor. On the other hand, one of the top tech companies in the world, Google and Alphabet, has the phenomenal Sundar Pichai that has led the company since 2015.

These are only a few of the many industry leaders that are from India, and indeed that these tech leaders have contributed a lot to the industry, being testaments to the wonders and skills of the East Asian citizens. The world is growing into a more diverse culture, something that realizes skill and talent over their looks or color, something that should improve more for equal opportunities.

