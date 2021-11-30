Zoom's Automatic Software Update has rolled out to all the app's users on macOS and Windows. This means that the new function would not only benefit enterprise customers.

The new Automatic Software Update feature would be accessible to regular consumers as well.

Recently, this innovation was only rolled out by Zoom for its enterprise users. They were the only ones that can automatically receive the new features and the latest security patches for various bugs.

Meanwhile, Zoom hasn't confirmed yet if the Linux platform has already been received. If you are one of the Linux users, then you still need to wait for the giant app developer's further announcements.

Zoom's Automatic Software Update

According to ZDNet's latest report, Zoom's new Automatic Software Update feature would be a default function for Windows and macOS consumers.

Since this is the case, some people would ask if they can change the feature since many users prefer to see the new bug fixes before installing the system enhancements.

If you are one of them, then you don't have to worry. Zoom confirmed that consumers could change the frequency of updates in their computer or laptop Settings.

They can do this by visiting the General option and then clicking the "Automatically keep my Zoom up to date" to receive the latest app upgrades.

Other Details of Zoom's New Feature

TechRadar's latest report, if you want to check the new features before installing them, then you can choose the Automatic Software Update's "Slow" option.

This button allows you to have maximum stability before installing the new system enhancements of Zoom. If you want to know further details, you can click this link.

