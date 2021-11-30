Popular YouTuber MrBeast just broke the record for the most subscribers gained in a single month, with a massive 9.2 million new subs just for the month of November.

According to Dexerto, MrBeast now holds the record after beating erstwhile record-holder CarryMinati, an Indian YouTuber and comedian, who gained 9.1 million subs last May 2020.

With this, MrBeast is now the seventh most-subscribed YouTuber on the platform ever, with roughly 82.2 million subscribers as of this writing, according to real-time tracking website Social Blade.

MrBeast has now beaten the Russian YouTuber Like Nastya (81M) on the Top 20 leaderboard, and currently trails the official channel for the WWE (83.7M) for the sixth spot.

According to analytics, this massive subscriber spike for the popular YouTuber may have been the result of his real-life recreation of "Squid Game," which is one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform to date.

His recreation, according to sources, cost an insane $3.5 million to produce and featured a $456,000 prize that 456 people had to compete with each other for (without the gratuitous violence, of course).

As of this writing, the popular content creator's recreation of the Netflix show has earned over 126 million views and 10 million likes on the platform.

On the exact day that he posted the video, the subscribers started pouring in--700,000 of them, to be exact, though it did take him a few more days to reach the 9.2 million-sub mark for the month.

Still, it was an impressive recreation that, according to Kotaku, might have gone viral due to MrBeast's penchant for giving away cash and outlandish stunts.

Who Is The YouTuber 'MrBeast?'

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson's popularity on YouTube can never be overstated. As of late, his channel has earned a total of 13.5 billion views, which is something that he built up over the course of four years on the platform, writes the Sydney Morning Herald.

Donaldson's first YouTube video is a far cry from his most recent exploits. In it, he did something people might find incredibly boring and amazing at the same time: counting from 1 to 100,000.

Since then, he has upped his game and built a reputation for himself as some sort of a philanthropist YouTuber. A lot of people actually refer to him as "YouTube's viral philanthropist," whose cash giveaways are nothing to scoff at. He seems to be so well-off these days that he has given so many valuables over his career.

Among his craziest giveaway exploits, according to Dexerto, include giving away over $100,000 to people like it's nothing, buying five stores and eventually giving away all of the inventory, and even breaking into a stranger's house to leave $50,000 in cash.

One can only assume that MrBeast's money comes largely from his YouTube career or other sources. But one thing is for sure: the man knows how to rake in the subs, and it might be just a matter of time before he takes the top spot.

