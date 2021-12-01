NASA Hubble Space Telescope Shares Visualization of 'Cosmic Reef' | Undersea World Nebula

NASA shared an aesthetic view of the blue nebula dubbed as "Cosmic Reef" on its reel highlights. The viral post on Instagram, which was uploaded earlier this week, posed a lot of questions for the viewers. Some wondered if it resembles an undersea formation, while others believed that it's more of an interstellar appearance.

Located 163,000 light-years away from the Earth, this vast region of stars and nebulae features a combination of blue and orange nebulae in one photo. Judging from the clip, what further information can we get from this discovery?

Hubble Space Telescope Features Cosmic Reef

According to a report by News18 on Wednesday, Dec. 1, the latest IG post of NASA toured the viewers to a visual sighting of colorful nebulae, which is commonly called the Cosmic Reef.

The video features a quick stroll of the universe in what seems to be an interstellar exploration. Like fire and ice, the vivid blue and rusty orange-colored nebulas appear to be moving with stars.

Besides NASA, several collaborators from the European Space Agency (ESA), including G. Bacon, J. DePasquale, L.Hustak, J. Olmstead, A. Pagan, D. Player, and Space Telescope Science Institute's (STScI) F. Summers, helped in creating the reel.

DePasquale composed the background music for the Cosmic Reef. As seen in the clip, the nebula was moving at a considerable pace enough for people to witness the glowing stars and the parade of the nebulas.

Underwater o Interstellar Nebula?

NASA Hubble Space Telescope posted the clip on IG with the caption "Underwater or interstellar?" This paved the way for the viewers to ponder what it closely resembles between the two.

In fact, the star-forming region located in the Large Magellanic Cloud contains a gigantic formation of red nebula called NGC 2014. On the other hand, the much smaller nebula NGC 2020 sports a blue color.

The Hubble Space team mentioned in the caption that the NGC 2014 consists of several stars where each of them could be 10 to 20 times larger than the Sun. Through the ultraviolet radiation from the stars, the surrounding gases around the nebula become hotter.

The color of each nebula has a unique mystery. The red nebula is said to have nitrogen and hydrogen inside, while the calming blue nebula only consists of oxygen.

Furthermore, the Hubble Space Telescope indicated in the caption that NGC 2020 acquired its bluish state from the ejected gas that came from an outer body. It was also written in the caption that a humongous star that is said to be 200,000 times brighter than the Sun was the one that created this formation.

The simulation of the Cosmic Reef explains how the nebulae behave in the universe. The experts utilized the three-dimensional animation for the viewers to visualize what is really happening in space, per NASA.

At the time of writing, the beautiful interstellar photo has over 81,000 likes.

