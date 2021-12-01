2021 has been a long year for the pandemic, but when looking back, it looks like a fast year that has already gone by, with all the listening experience that brought people to streaming websites. Almost all subscription platforms are known for their 2021 Music Year-In-Review, focusing on what a person has listened to and how much data was collected from them with Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer for this year's ultimate guide.

2021 Music Year-In-Review: Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer; Know Yours

First off, this year-in-review would work despite having only a free subscription to any of these websites, but Apple Music is an exception as while it offers a free trial, it is a paid service throughout. Unlike Spotify and Deezer here, which allows free listening experience but would suffer from advertisements that insert themselves at any given time.

Despite the massive security concerns of the data collected by these streaming apps (as they said that music could be a profile for a person as it is an identity), people are celebrating music by knowing what they have listened to for every end of the year.

December is always the month for these kinds of reviews as it is the last month of the year, with an upcoming reset for a yearly data review for the tracks that a person has listened to since January of the new year.

With that, head on over to the three platforms where you could get a review of your music listening experience and see how much you have expanded your music taste.

Apple Music Replay 2021

Apple Music had a Replay 2020 feature that also evaluated music preference and listening experience in the past year, especially during the height of the pandemic. It only started last year, but its occurrence now makes it seem like it would be annual for Apple Music as it grows its user base.

To use the feature, head straight for one's browser (can be on Phone or PC), and head to Apple Music Replay 2021's website. Log in to one's Apple Music account with the Apple ID, click "Get Your Replay Mix," and let the software run its course to determine your music taste.

2021 Spotify Wrapped

On the other hand, Spotify Wrapped 2021 will only be available at the mobile application or PC application, bringing a review and explanation of what is a person's music taste is and the song that replayed throughout. It would also show the "Aura" of a person, something that it is offering new for this year.

Last year did not have the Aura and a person's "Movie Soundtrack," but it presents new content to present to its users now.

#MydeezerYear

Lastly, Deezer is another top music streaming platform that offers a year-in-review and calls it #MydeezerYear that focuses on 2021. Simply go to Deezer's website and log in to one's streaming credentials and let the software do its thing in determining one's music track for this year.

It offers different features like streaming hours, top artists, albums, and more, also focusing on one's unique music taste that has accumulated for the past year.

