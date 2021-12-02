(Photo : GettlyImages/ Photo by Drew Angerer) Google Pixel 6 phone

A new Google Pixel phone launch is followed by users finding several issues and bugs with the smartphone and patiently waiting until Google addresses the issues and fixes the bug.

This year, things are no different. With the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro, customers have complained of a weak fingerprint scanner, broken Always-On Display, ghost dialing random contacts, and screen flickering.

Google Pixel 6 Issue

Numerous Pixel 6 users are now reporting a sudden signal loss. The issue is not limited to just a single market, with Pixel owners from Canada, the United Sates, and other countries facing it, according to 9to5Google.

As written on Reddit, a lot of frustrated users shared that their Pixel 6 or their Pixel 6 Pro units are losing network service randomly where their old phones had no issues.

In some cases, the smartphone can get a signal again after a couple of minutes, while the other users said they had to restart their phones to solve the issue temporarily.

Also Read: Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro with Tensor Chip to Launch in 8 Countries-Top Smartphone Markets Missing?

A thread about the problem is also present on Google's support forums. It currently has more than a hundred replies from affected users. Some Pixel 6 owners began experiencing the signal problem recently.

Some Pixel users could get a replacement after they reached out to Google support. However, this is not the solution because new devices have also been reported to suffer from the same problem.

Other users did a network reset on their phones, but that did not do anything. Getting a new SIM card did improve the issue for some users.

Several Pixel 6 owners also report that turning off the Adaptive Connectivity in the Settings menu fixed the problem to a large extent for them.

The issue could be connected to the Exynos 5123b modem inside the Google Pixel 6 series. As reported by Android Police, the Qualcomm X60 modem found inside the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is effective at 5G than the Pixel 6 and can improve the network connectivity and 5G speeds.

After all, there is a reason Samsung uses Qualcomm modems in its phones in the United States despite owning the Exynos brand. Google still needs to acknowledge the problem. There is no clarity on when the issue will be resolved.

Refusing to Charge

The signal is not the only issue that Google Pixel 6 is having. According to GSMArena, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro refuses to charge over some USB-C cables and chargers.

Google had warned the users about this issue and said that some cables and chargers wouldn't be compatible with the smartphone, especially those that are not Power Delivery-certified.

The reason behind this is so that the device's charging port and the battery will be protected because there are a lot of issues that may arise from low-quality cables and chargers. The reason is understandable, but Google should have included a compatible charger or cable in the box.

Google Pixel 6 has a better battery and it charges faster, which may be the reason why Google is careful with the cables and charger that it can connect to.

If you own a Google Pixel 6, you can purchase a proper USB-C cable that will work with your phone.

Related Article: Google Pixel 6 Series Specs Revealed Ahead of Upcoming Event| Leaker Says Live Translate, Telephoto Shooter, and MORE Features Will Come

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.