(Photo : Unsplash/Hello I'm Nik) PS5 console

PS5 consoles and Xbox Series X consoles are very difficult to purchase. Thankfully, if you still have not been able to get one, Target is giving you another chance with online ordering for in-store pick-up at the nearest Target store.

PS5 Console Available at Target

The PS5 disc edition was the listing that went up first for $499.99, it was then followed by the PS5 digital edition for $399.99, according to The Verge.

The Xbox Series X is available now for only $499,99, but that is for in-store purchase only. For online, what is available in the All Access subscription package for PS5 for $34.99, according to ScreenRant.

The page notes that direct purchases are in-store-only, and the availability will also depend on the supply of the Target near you, according to Gaming Intel.

Also Read: PS5 Restock November 29 11 AM PT Invite Only Event on PS Direct Spotted

If you already bought the next-gen console, the page for Microsoft's novelty $99.99 Xbox Series mini-fridge shows that it is due for a restock too.

It is highly recommended that you sign in to your Target account early while you wait for the listing to come up. You can also preload your payment information and make sure that your billing and shipping information is current.

This will help reduce the time it takes to check out online, increasing your chances of getting a console.

Since these orders are for in-store pick-up, keep trying to add your items to the cart even if they show that it is sold out at first because the stores near your area may load their available PS5 consoles minutes later, or they may reload it in batches.

If you don't get to snatch a console, do not worry, you can still check your Target account from time to time for updates. There is a possibility that the retail giant will restock the console, especially since the holidays are coming.

You can also check out the latest video games, gaming peripherals, accessories, and more. It is best to subscribe to Target's newsletter so you will be notified.

The last PS5 restock at Target was in September, and it was sold out immediately.

GameStop also had a PS5 restock last week, as its last one was back in October.

PS5 Consoles and Accessories Available

The PS5 is available for $499.99. It is Sony's next-generation console, and it is equipped with a disc drive that lets you play both physical and digital games.

The PS5 Digital Edition is available for $399.99, it is $100 less than the PS5 disc edition, and it does not include a Blu-ray disc drive.

The Xbox Series X is available for $500 at Target. It is Microsoft's flagship console, and it serves as Microsoft's most powerful and biggest console.

You can also get the DualSense controller for only $69. The controller has the same hardware as the original one and it has a two-tone design that is similar to the PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.

The physical version of "Deathloop" is available for $25. It is the latest release from Arcane Studios, the studio behind "Prey and Dishonored," and it is a masterpiece in a lot of ways. It is a thrilling, action-packed game.

Sony Pulse 3D Headset is available for $99. Sony's wireless gaming headset is perfect for PS5's 3D Audio effect, and it also works on PS4.

The annual subscription called PlayStation Plus is available for $40. It is a membership that lets you play games online and download them for free monthly. You can also get discounts on the PlayStation Store.

Related Article: PS5 Hack: Attackers Exploit PlayStation 5's Kernel and Steal Root Keys

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.