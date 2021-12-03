'Pokemon Go' Gets 120 FPS Mode Support on iOS | Smoother Touch Rate

"Pokemon GO" version 1.191.0 update brings the 120 fps option on iOS, letting users run the game at a smoother and faster rate. The iPhone 13 owners could now take advantage of the ProMotion display, which is accessible in the Advanced Settings of the game.

'Pokemon Go' at 120 FPS is a Beast Game

In an early report by The Verge, players could now see the option embedding "Unlock your device's native refresh rate for higher FPS" on the abovementioned section of the app.

Through the update, they could now use a higher fps rate which would make playing much easier and more comfortable. When Sam Byford of The Verge tested the 120 fps mode on his iPhone 13 Pro, he noticed a huge difference when using it.

Byford said that Niantic's AR game is not the most visually complicated game, but it would require a lot of movements from the screen and camera. With the arrival of the updated fps support, doing certain things in the game like throwing a poke ball using your finger renders a now smoother feeling.

The tech writer added that the 120Hz ProMotion display is not only limited to the newly-released iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max since it could work on the previous models. However, when Byford used his old 8 Plus to activate it, it could not achieve a consistent 60 fps because of its outdated A11 chip.

The report mentioned that the 120 fps option is turned off by default, so it's up to the users to activate it on their end.

ProMotion Display on iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

In a separate report from 9to5Mac on Friday, Dec. 3, the ProMotion display could vary from one device to another. Some iPhone models could get as low as 10Hz, while the next-gen releases could achieve 120Hz.

The tech site noted speculation about Niantic's decision not to enable the ProMotion feature by default. The possible reason behind that would be the battery life of the device.

Regarding the 60Hz limitation, Apple considered this a temporary situation for third-party applications.

On top of that, many iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max users said that the ProMotion display is beneficial for the next-gen devices. Compared to the standard model, the Pro iPhones boast a lot of never-before-seen features on the platform.

iPhone Games that can Run 120 FPS

Back in October, Tech Times reported that miHoYo's "Genshin Impact" finally adopted the 120 FPS mode support on iPhone, iPad, and other iOS devices.

At the time of the report, it was not mentioned why the game developer chose to first introduce it on mobile devices rather than the other gaming consoles.

Besides "Pokemon Go" and "Genshin Impact," here are some of the games that can run at 120 fps, per Techzle's report on Oct. 15.

"Pascal's Wager"

"Phoenix 2"

"Doom"

