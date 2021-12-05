The new viral TikTok "Die You" challenge uses the popular song of Kesha titled "Die Young." Once you hear the lyrics "I hear your heartbeat to the beat of the drums" outside your door, then you can expect that some kids would definitely slam or kick your door two times, and then they'll run to avoid getting caught.

This has been one of the latest popular challenges on the rising video platform. The new trend might be pretty fun and entertaining. But, authorities said that it could doom your kids or other young users hooked to the challenge.

In California, a volunteer coordinator of the Petaluma Police Department explained that the danger posed by the TikTok "Die Young" challenge is becoming more serious. Here's how it could endanger you.

TikTok 'Die Young' Challenge Could Endanger You

According to the New York Post's latest report, the loud sound of slamming or kicking on people's doors could make the residents interpret the new TikTok activity as a real-life or death situation.

This is why you need to be careful, or at best, not to do the challenge at all since there are many individuals who are not familiar with the trend.

"When people think their home or their family is threatned, they are going to give an equal responsibility to protect their property or family," said Jennifer Pritchard.

The Petaluma Police Department authority added that TikTokers don't know what people behind those doors have as their protections. They could own a gun or hide other dangerous weapons to protect themselves from home invaders.

If you are one of those doing or want to do the new TikTok "Die Young" challenge, it might be the best time to think twice, especially if you are going to film it in a neighborhood unfamiliar to you.

Other Dangerous TikTok Trends to Avoid

Aside from the new TikTok "Die Young" challenge, the platform's users also suffered from other dangerous trends.

Some of them even took the lives of young people. CyberPurify provided the list of some of the most dangerous challenges you must avoid:

Penny challenge

Beer - basketball challenge

Cha Cha Slide Challenge

Silhouette challenge

Black-out challenge

