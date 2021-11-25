A viral TikTok video showed a robot waiter autonomously serving customers their sumptuous meal at Denny's, an American diner-style restaurant.

However, the comments section of the clip ends up sparking labor debate, raising issues like job security and human labor.

Viral TikTok Video Shows Robot Waiter

The TikTok video was uploaded by a user that goes by the username @miabellaceo.

In just a few days, the post already garnered nearly half a million views.

Meanwhile, its comments have gone to over 1,000 as the labor debate continues. Not to mention that TikTok users have shared the video for more than 2,000 times already.

The TikToker showed the robot waiter coming his way carrying his early morning meal. The uploader was heard in the clip saying "Here comes breakfast" as the robot carries two plates of meals at ease.

By the time the robot waiter arrived at the table of the TikTok user, he went on to say "we are hungry."

The robot that carried the name Janet did not respond to his comment and went on to serve him his meal.

@miabellaceo Early morning breakfast at Denny’s I did give the server hot apple pie mini melt sample.. ♬ original sound - Bob

Robot Waiter

As per the report by Reuters, Denny's, along with other Japanese restaurants, has been testing the robot waiter called Servi since last year.

Servi was first shown as a prototype in 2019 by the CEO of Softbank, Masayoshi Son. Since then, it has led to a $32 million round of investment for its robotics arm.

The robot waiter was used by restaurants just in time for the social restrictions brought upon by the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

What's more, Servi was also meant to provide a solution to Japan's problem of both shortage in labor and the aging workforce in the Asian country.

It is to note that SoftBank is not new in the humanoid business. In fact, the firm previously launched a robot, known as Pepper, way back in 2014.

On top of that, the firm also has another robot venture called Whiz, which helps humans in cleaning tasks.

Elsewhere, even Tesla's Elon Musk is entering the humanoid market as the billionaire hinted about a Tesla Bot launch way back on Aug. 22, which seeks to do "boring" tasks for humans.

Read Also: Viral TikTok Video Shows How You Can Boost Your iPhone's Battery Performance | Here's How it Works

Robots Replacing Humans?

As mentioned, the comments section of the viral TikTok featuring the robot waiter of Denny's was filled with labor debate discussions from other users.

According to the report by DailyDot, one of the commenters said that "This will sadly replace a ton of jobs over the next decade."

However, another user argued that the robot is a result of the demand of the workforce for a higher minimum wage.

The comment reads: "That's how you handle ppl wanting $15 an hour."

Related Article: TikTok iPhone Hack Could Reveal Hidden Emoji Feature for Texts: Here's How it Works

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.