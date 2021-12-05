Apple Watch's 2022 lineup is likely to introduce a revamped series, including two new variants, such as the SE and the rugged design model of the smart wearable.

Apple Watch 2022 Lineup: New Variants

As per the report by MacRumors, citing the Bloomberg journalist, Mark Gurman, as its source, fans of the Apple Watch should expect something new from the Apple Watch lineup in 2022.

What's more, athletes or those who subscribe to an active lifestyle have something to look forward to for the upcoming lineup of the Apple Watch in 2022 with the rumored launch of the rugged design.

Gurman unveiled the plans of the Cupertino giant to make a major change in its lineup for the next year in his latest newsletter entitled Power On.

The newsletter penned by Gurman provides its subscribers with an "inside scoop" from the respected journalist regarding Apple stuff and anything under the consumer tech market.

Apple Watch SE Update

One of the claims that the Bloomberg journalist made in his newsletter states that Apple is already planning to refresh its Apple Watch SE, which will be included in its 2022 lineup.

MacRumors further noted in the same report that the last Apple Watch SE was launched way back in Sept. 2020. The said variant of the smart wearable is the mid-range offering of the Cupertino tech giant.

It is to note that the last version of the SE wearable sports the same design that the Apple Watch Series 6 flaunted.

However, the major difference between the two is that the mid-range offering removed notable features from the latter, such as the blood oxygen sensor, always-on display, and its ECG sensor.

Although Gurman did not reveal any design changes that we could expect from the upcoming SE, some expect it to feature more health functionalities--unlike its predecessor.

Apple Watch 'Rugged'

On top of that, Gurman further mentioned another new variant that Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce along with the 2022 Apple Watch lineup.

He claims that the iPhone maker is already planning to work on an Apple Watch model that would sport a rugged design specifically made for athletes.

Gurman went on to suggest that the new sporty and more durable model of the Apple Watch is expected to boast a case for the smart wearable that is resistant to dents and scratches. Not to mention that it is also slated to be more forgiving for high-impact falls.

It is worth adding that Apple currently offers a sports band for the Watch in partnership with Nike. However, its durability does not really vary from its normal version.

