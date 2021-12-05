The United States Military has been revealed to have joined the fight against ransomware and its devastating sinister actions against public and private companies in the country. Cybercrime has risen in the past years, especially as people are more into the online platform and technological advancements, something that made this a "critical infrastructure" that needs all the help it can get.

US Military Has Joined the Fight Against Ransomware

The Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), General Paul Nakasone, has revealed that the US Military has joined in on the fight against ransomware. As per the New York Times' report, Gen. Nakone said that the military had joined federal agencies to ramp up the fight against cybercrime as it grows larger in the country.

The focus of the US military is to take away the threat actors that plague the country, using their data and information against them to steal money and threaten the victims of this crime.

Read Also: 9 Popular WiFi Routers Are Found To Be Vulnerable To Security Breach, Study Says

Cyber Crime is Rampant in the Country

The online world is a critical infrastructure now, and according to CNET, Nakone said that it is now learning about these threat actors and cybercriminals to know how they operate and what they are. With this, the country can create tactics and methods to fight against them, soon abolishing the massive presence of cybercrime.

Ransomware Attacks

Hacks and cybercrime are still a massive problem that is faced by the United States regarding its cyberinfrastructure that has been the target of several groups that employ their malicious code. Ransomware attacks have been seen in the US daily, and it chooses massive ones that have a platform known to people.

One example would be the Pegasus spyware that has recently made its way into the United States via Apple iPhone devices, focusing on its vulnerabilities to look into the files and information of people.

Another event was with Kaseya's ransomware attack by the infamous REvil threat actors, which brought down its system, with employees claiming that the company has been infiltrated or facing this security issue since 2019. The issue of ransomware attacks in the country is massive and it even reached POTUS Joe Biden to address this issue.

The increased presence of cybercrime is something to be wary of, especially now that people have looked into the transition into digital platforms and options, making everything online and on computers. The US military's joint efforts with other branches of the government are a massive help, something that would help in this massive ransomware problem.

Related Article: Hackers Add Anti-Work Slogans on Receipt Printers to Encourage Workers to Ask Better Pay From Employers

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.