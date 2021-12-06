(Photo : Image from Dmitry Novikov on Unsplash) Rumored Xbox Series X Restock on December 6 to 12, 2021 | Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and More

With a few more days before the end of the year, a lot of gamers have not yet been able to purchase the Xbox Series X restock on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and a lot of other huge drop events. Luckily, there are still a few rumored drops for the new Microsoft console this December 6 to 12.

New Wave of Xbox Series X Restock

With the global chip shortage affecting not just the Xbox Series X but also the PS5 and GPUs, buyers have been struggling to purchase electronics at SRP. To add, scalpers have been making the situation worse by buying out waves of new restock and selling the electronics at higher prices.

Another way for buyers to increase their chances of purchasing the console is through following Xbox Series X restock tracker Twitter accounts in order to receive notifications when the new restock drops. This will allow buyers to move quickly in order to add the console to cart.

Christmas Xbox Series X Restock

One problem that a lot of buyers have run into, however, is not having the right accounts or verified accounts for the online retailers that are selling the console. Before the console drops, it is recommended that buyers get ready by signing up and making sure their accounts are ready to check out when the restock drops.

For the week of December 6-12, there are a few rumored drops and before they happen, buyers are recommended to have their accounts ready. According to the story by Gaming Intel, the new Christmas Xbox Series X restock could be the opportunity for buyers to purchase the new console.

Rumored Xbox Series X Restock December 6 to 12:

Best Buy Xbox Series X Restock

Rumored to drop on December 6 to December 8

Drop is expected to be solely for TotalTech members. Membership costs $200

GameStop Xbox Series X Restock

Rumored to drop earlier this week

Unverified rumors point towards a drop on December 8

Microsoft Xbox Series X Restock

Rumored to drop on December 8

Sources close to GamingIntel say that the drop could be a Halo Xbox Series X restock.

Walmart Xbox Series X Restock

Rumored to drop this week

Rumors are saying Walmart Gamer Drop won't be selling in-store consoles

Antonline Xbox Series X Restock

Rumored to drop this week

Rumors are saying the drops could be in bundle-form making it a bit more expensive

Target Xbox Series X Restock

Rumored drop could happen any day of the week

Amazon Xbox Series X Restock

Rumored to drop any time this week

It's important to note that as of the moment, all of these drops are still rumored so they might or might not happen. Buyers are advised, however, to have accounts to the online retailers listed above in order to increase their chances of purchasing the console when it does drop online.

