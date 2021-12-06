NFTs could come in many forms such as artwork, personal collections, and memorabilia. However, the recent auction at Art Basel Miami Beach involves one of the weirdest non-fungible tokens so far: an ovary egg from Narine Arakelian, a 42-year-old artist.

According to the latest report, the controversial egg will be embedded along with her "Live" painting as part of its contract to the buyer.

Narine Arakelian Sells Ovary Egg NFT

Over the weekend, Page Six reported that Arakelian's strange NFT could help a couple who are having a hard time getting a baby.

The NFT artist said that she was happy to know that her artwork would be useful to a woman who expects a child. She described it as a "beautiful act of creativity" to give life and art at the same time.

"My artworks are all my children and the fact this one will actually produce a child is wonderful. The art will always mean so much to the buyer because it brought them their child! It will always carry that special memory," the mother of a 21-year-old son said.

To bring the "Love, Hope, Live" triptych at the auction, Arakelian decided to create an unusual NFT from her "Live" painting at the Art Miami. The short fair started last Dec. 2 and concluded on Dec. 4, according to a report by The Daily Beast.

Related Article: Elon Musk, Billy Markus Talks About How Cryptocurrency Has Changed In the Past Years, NFTs

Who is Narine Arakelian

In the same report from Page Six, the NFT artist graduated from State Surikov Institute in Moscow in 2015 after finishing her internship at the Digital Arts Department in LA Academy of Art for a year.

Narakelian's take on art involves socio-political and cultural issues. Mainly, her art pieces depict women and gender stereotypes among them. Previously, the Siberian-born Armenian artist made the famous Venice 15th century staircase as a multi-colored lighthouse.

As she roamed to the exhibition rooms, she gradually threw away the parts of her costume until there's nothing left on her body.

Other NFTs at Art Basel Miami Beach

Recently, "Wolf of Wall Street" author Jordan Belfort sold his works about his life. Belfort, who was played by Leonard DiCaprio in the 2013 film, commented that meme crypto coins such as DogeCoin and Shiba Inu are illegitimate. He added that those who created these "joke" cryptocurrencies should go to jail.

Another interesting NFT at the Basel auction was the living NFT of "Star Trek" author Gene Roddenberry. The authentic signature of the popular icon includes the DNA of a bacterial organism. To date, it was the first eco NFT that features a bacteria dwelling on an art. Several news outlets reported that the art promises a "carbon negative" impact on the environment.

In another story, Tech Times reported that Adidas recently jumped to the NFT craze following its four-way partnership with Gmoney, Punks Comic, and Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Read Also: 32-Year-Old NFT Seller Earns More than $1 Million on his Metaverse Artwork in Just 9 Months



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.