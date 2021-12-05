Elon Musk is allegedly "making the rules" in space, according to the head of the European Space Agency or ESA.

Elon Musk Should Be Stopped From Making 'Rules in Space

The new director-general of Europe's space agency, Josef Aschbacher, further urged European leaders to stop the billionaire, who founded and owns Tesla and SpaceX, from facilitating his space project, as per the report by ArsTechnica.

The new head of ESA also said that the help coming from leaders in the continent for Musk to facilitate his space endeavors further propels him to dominate the emerging space economy rapidly.

On top of that, Aschbacher went on to warn that if the billionaire owner of SpaceX will not be stopped, he will continue to be "making the rules" in the new space economy.

Elon Musk's SpaceX and NASA

The latest pronouncements from the ESA chief shortly comes after NASA or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced that it is awarding SpaceX, the space exploration firm of Musk, with three new commercial flight missions headed to the International Space Station or the ISS.

It is worth noting that these new missions that NASA awarded to SpaceX are notably critical for the space presence of the United States in the coming years.

SpaceX and Europe

Meanwhile, in Europe, SpaceX is already ramping up its Starlink satellite expansion in the region, according to the news story by CityAM.

Previously, Musk himself said that his private space exploration firm is willing to spend a whopping $30 billion just for the sake of further expanding the service of Starlink across the globe.

In fact, Germany has already applied to the International Telecommunications Union for the expansion of Starlink in the leading economy of the continent.

To be precise, the Western European nation already requested for Starlink to launch 40,000 satellites.

In addition to the request made by Germany, the country is also extending a helping hand to the private space firm of Musk by providing subsidies for the massive expansion project.

The subsidized expansion of Starlink in Germany is meant to provide the rural areas in the European nation with a low-latency broadband connection.

On the other side of the globe, Musk's firm has already gotten approval from the United States to launch over 30,000 satellites for Starlink.

Read Also: Elon Musk 'Cyberwhistle' Sold Out | Spinoff Tshirts 'I Wanted a Cyberwhistle But All I Got is This Boring Tshirt' Pops Off

ESA Head Warns

As such, the new director of ESA warned that the further expansion of Musk's project is making him dominate the emerging market.

Aschbacher precisely said that: "You have one person owning half of the active satellites in the world. That's quite amazing. De facto, he is making the rules."

However, the ESA head further said that "the rest of the world," which even includes Europe "is just not responding quickly enough."

Related Article: SpaceX Bankruptcy Could Happen, Says Elon Musk in a Leaked Email! Raptor Production Crisis Getting Serious?

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.