"Halo Infinite" isn't scheduled to get its single player campaign mode until December 8th, but a lot of information about it is already coming to light. Case in point, this one which many players might have strong feelings about.

In what could be classified as a first for the franchise, you cannot replay any specific story missions in the "Halo Infinite" campaign after you beat the main story, according to DotESports.

This has been basically confirmed after multiplier reviewers already got their hands on the game's single player campaign early.

Basically, for those who want to play specific missions again, you'll need to replay the game in its entirety from scratch.

For now, it seems like this change applies to the first two missions of the much-anticipated new-gen "Halo" title. These missions start players off on the Zeta Halo ring, which serves as the open-world map for the game-another first for the franchise.

As per the original DotESports report, the decision to not let players replay story missions plays off well enough for the game's new, more open structure.

Past "Halo" games have been a bit more linear in terms of structure. But for "Infinite," developer 343 Industries is pushing for improved player agency and control when it comes to tackling certain in-game situations.

The only thing that affords a certain replay element is the game's region system. The map, according to Polygon, will be mostly open to players early, wherein they could clear out certain areas to serve the main story.

After they've completed the objectives in a specific area, they can go back to it and explore for anything they might have missed out on. This could include hidden items which players might be able to find after a specific mission, though it is not true for everything.

"Halo Infinite" is out now for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

What Critics Think Of 'Halo Infinite' So Far

The multiplayer mode for "Infinite" made a surprise appearance last November 15th; way ahead of its single player mode. It was more or less a pleasant surprise for everyone, specifically for big "Halo" fans.

Critics gave the newest big-name Xbox exclusive a warm welcome, with IGN scoring it a 9/10; PCGamer a 78 out of 100, and GameSpot a solid 8/10.

In IGN's review, they praised the multiplayer mode for its way of capturing both "Halo" newcomers and veterans via its Academy Mode. There's even an option to play PvP-style matches against what IGN calls the best AI opponents ever implemented in an FPS, which sets the stage for actual PvP matches against real players.

As for the game's single player campaign, GeekWire called "Infinite" the best single-player game from 343 Industries yet. They praised the story for specific moments which apparently made it clear why the franchise is considered one of the most iconic.

