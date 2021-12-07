Google TV announced that it is expanding its integration with another service. Starting Dec. 7, Pluto TV, a free live TV service, is adding integration with the Live tab on Google TV.

Google TV Teams Up With Pluto TV

Pluto TV has more than 300 free live TV channels and has supported Android TV and Google TV as an app for a couple of years now, even going as far as powering a live experience on Verizon's Stream TV for some time. Pluto TV is now expanding the service to support other platforms, like Google TV better.

Users of Google TV will see Pluto TV as an option on the platform's homescreen under the Live tab. It will also provide recommendations for content under the For You tab.

The Live tab only worked with YouTube TV, but now, it has expanded to Sling TV and Philo. Pluto TV is the first service to support the Live feature, according to 9to5Google.

Google TV wrote in a blog post that they are partnering with Pluto TV so users can get more than 300 free live TV channels on the platform.

Users can visit the Live tab to view what is available and check out the recommendations of Free Live TV under the For You tab.

The partnership with Pluto TV is accessible on all Google TV devices. ​Aside from this announcement, Google also stated that it would add more ways to watch free TV on Google TV next year. Google is hinting that in 2022, Google TV will offer its own native free and ad-supported content, according to The Verge.

Google TV Ambient Mode Cards

Google TV's goal is to let users go through massive numbers of TV shows and movies on different streaming services like Roku TV and Samsung TV Plus, giving them more choices, according to XDADevelopers.

That is why the addition of user-profiles on Google TV has been an exciting prospect. Unfortunately, the feature has been delayed.

Google first stated that the profiles would be rolled out in November, and that obviously did not happen. Now, Google gave an update and said that the feature is coming, but it has been delayed without any timeline to look forward to.

Google added that they plan to release the profiles in the next few months, and it could be mid-2022. Obviously, there is no room for the feature to debut this month. The tech company did not give any detail about the cause of the delay.

Profiles on Google TV will enable multiple users to have accounts on the same device like Sony Bravia, TCL, Chromecast, and more, with different homescreen layouts for each user. This would allow the platform to offer users personalized recommendations while everyone can access the same applications.

Aside from that, Google confirmed that Google TV's Ambient Mode cards are going to be rolled out. Some users in the United States can now access the feature, and the company will expand the service to other users in the next few weeks, but Google did mention the exact date.

